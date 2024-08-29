RHOBH Star’s Child Bows Out of Season 14: ‘Too Negative’

The son of Garcelle Beauvais has no interest in being part of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” anymore.

During an August 2024 appearance on the “Pop Culture Moms” podcast, Beauvais told hosts Andie Mitchell and Sabrina Kohlber that her 16-year-old son, Jax Nilon, did not participate in the 14th season of the Bravo reality show.

“Right before this season, Jax said to me, ‘Mom, I can’t do it anymore. It was too negative for me,’” the mom of three revealed. “I respected that, and so he’s not on this season at all.”

All three of Beauvais’ sons—twins Jax and Jaid and older son Oliver Saunders—have appeared on RHOBH. “I always leave it up to them every season,” Beauvais shared.

A Real Housewives Star From Another Franchise Helped Garcelle Beauvais Through a Difficult Situation With Her Son

Beauvais joined the cast of RHOBH in season 10. Her son Jax was later part of a major storyline after co-star Erika Jayne cursed at him during a birthday party. Jax was hit with racist and other inappropriate comments when the season 12 episode aired in August 2022. At the time, People magazine reshared an Instagram story posted by Jax in which he reiterated that he “did not sign up for this show” or “have anything to do with the show’s drama.”

“I’d like to start off by saying I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one,“ the teen wrote. “It is currently my first week of high school. And instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media. I just want to be a normal kid.” He also denounced the “middle-aged woman” spewing racist comments and attacks at him

Beauvais took to X to warn fans it was “not OK” to come at any of the cast members’ kids.

Speaking on the “Pop Culture Moms” podcast, Beauvais said the situation with her son “blew her mind.” “Nobody’s kids deserve it,” she said. “For him to be subjected to such ugliness and such, it was just horrible. It was horrible.”

Beauvais also shared that another Real Housewives mom with a lot of experience dealing with online hate, for both herself and her children, came to her aid. She told the podcast hosts that “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice was the main person to give “real support” during that terrible time two years ago.

“She reached out to me, she was so cool,” Beauvais shared of the RHONJ OG. “I’m getting goosebumps just saying it. Like, she really came out and supported me. More so than people in my cast, honestly.”

At the time the incident took with Jax took place, several RHOBH cast members supported Beauvais on social media.

“LEAVE THEM ALONE!” Crystal Kung Minkoff wrote of the RHOBH kids in response to Beauvais’ statement on X.

“Not OK!” agreed Dorit Kemsley.

“Disgusting and unacceptable!!” added RHOBH “friend” Kathy Hilton.

Garcelle Beauvais Was Nervous About Another RHOBH Scene With Her Son

Jax Nilon had another big RHOBH moment when Beauvais had a picnic with her twin sons on the beach in the season 13 premiere episode, “The Eaglewoman Has Landed.” When Jax said he wanted to have more freedom, Beauvais accused him of not letting her “parent” him.

“I appreciate where you’re coming from, that you want to be more of a parent to us. But I needed that two years ago,” the teen said. “Most of the parenting and teaching me how to live, I had to do all of that by myself.”

A hurt Beauvais asked her son if he was insinuating that she wasn’t a “mom” to him back then. “Yeah,” he admitted.

Beauvais told Us Weekly the conversation affected her relationship with her son well past the RHOBH shoot. “Even the night that the show was airing, I said, ‘I’m going to have to relive this again.’ And he goes, ‘Mom, we’re in a better place,’” she said in November 2023.

She also appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and admitted she had to “recover” from the difficult scene. Still, Beauvais praised her son for expressing his concerns to her at such a young age. “As a child, I would never have not only the words or the bravery to talk to my mom like that,” she told host Andy Cohen.