Garcelle Beauvais Celebrates Twin Son’s Major Milestone: PHOTOS

Garcelle Beauvais is in proud mom mode. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star celebrated a major milestone for one of her kids.

Beauvais has three sons. Her firstborn, Oliver, 31, is from her marriage to Daniel Saunders. And in October 2007, Beauvais welcomed fraternal twin boys, Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas, with her second husband, Mike Nilon, according to People.

All three of Beauvais’ boys have been briefly featured on RHOBH.

Garcelle Beauvais Celebrated her Son Jaid’s 8th Grade Graduation

On May 25, 2022, Beauvais shared photos to Instagram as her son Jaid graduated from middle school. The teen posed with fellow graduates in one pic, and other photos showed him walking to get his diploma. in another photo, Beauvais and her ex-husband Mike Nilon were in the audience for the graduation ceremony with their other son, Jax, sitting between them.

“Happy 8th grade graduation [Jade],” the RHOBH star captioned the post. “You make me proud every day! “

Beauvais’ eldest son, Oliver, also congratulated his little brother on his graduation. “Graduating From Middle School !!! Im So Proud Of The Young Man That You Are!! Continue 2 Grow & Shine!!“ Saunders captioned a photo of Jaid.

But some fans were confused by Beauvais’ post. In the comment section, several fans couldn’t believe Jaid was only graduating from middle school because he is so tall.

“8th grade???? Are you sure it’s not high school???” one fan asked. “He’s in 8th grade! Man he looks like a High schooler,” another agreed.

Others wanted to know about Jaid’s twin brother.

“Congrats…but I am confused…isn’t he a part of a twin set? Is your other son graduating as well?” one fan wrote to Beauvais.

“What about the other twin?” another asked.

“So just one twin graduated from the 8th grade?! So what happened to his brother, “a third wanted to know.

Another fan suggested that perhaps the twins attended different schools and have different graduation dates.

Beauvais did respond to one of the many commenters that asked her about her other twin. “Jax graduates in two weeks,“ she explained in an Instagram comment. Beauvais also edited her IG caption to reveal that her second twin will graduate soon.

Garcelle Beauvais Revealed Her Sons Started 7th Grade Virtually & Then Went Back to In-Person Classes Later in the School Year

It is unclear if Beauvais’ two sons attend the same middle school. In March 2021, the busy mom took to Instagram to reveal that after months of virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her two younger sons were returning to school for in-person classes for seventh grade.

“Who’s the happiest in the picture … ME! 1st day of in person classes,” Beauvais captioned a pic of her driving her sons to school. “Who can relate?”

The COVID quarantine also inspired Jax to do some extra learning at home. In an interview with SheKnows, Beauvais revealed that her son’s love for Japanese animation inspired him to learn the language – on his own.

“My son Jax is really into anime, so he’s reading that and he taught himself how to speak Japanese,” she revealed. “Now we got him a tutor, and he really loves it.”

