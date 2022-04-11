Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Why She Stopped Dating Will Smith

Actress Garcelle Beauvais has starred in the hit Bravo series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since its tenth season. During an April 2022 appearance on the “Las Culturistas” podcast, co-hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, Beauvais spoke about briefly dating Will Smith, who was married to her “RHOBH” co-star Sheree Zampino until 1995. She shared that she met Smith after guest-starring as two different characters in four episodes of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The 55-year-old also clarified that she began casually seeing the “King Richard” star after his divorce from Zampino, who is the mother of his eldest child, Trey Smith.

“I was an ingenue, he was single and a TV star, so we went out a couple of times, it wasn’t a long-lasting relationship,” explained Beauvais.

She then shared that she stopped dating Smith as he was seeing his now-wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I remember one day calling him and he was in the car and his son with Sheree was in the back. So you know, he picked up on the car or bluetooth or whatever it was back in the day or speaker phone whatever it was and he said, ‘hey how are you doing?’ And I said, ‘I’m great.’ I heard this little voice in the background go, ‘Is that Miss Jada?’ And that’s when I was like okay, I’m not the only one, exit stage left,” stated the Bravo star.

The mother of three then explained why she decided to not fight for a serious relationship with Smith.

“If a kid knows somebody then that person’s a little bit more important,” stated Beauvais.

Garcelle Beauvais Spoke About Sheree Zampino

While recording the “Las Culturistas” podcast episode, Beauvais shared that she has enjoyed co-starring with Zampino on “RHOBH.” She explained that she feels more comfortable co-starring with someone who is also a Black woman.

“It was great and it’s so funny, because she comes in, she goes ‘did you call me for backup?’ It’s been great… It’s just nice to not be the only one in the room, it’s nice to have someone that I know who has my back,” stated Beauvais.

Sheree Zampino Celebrated Will Smith’s Oscar Win

Zampino took to Instagram to celebrate Smith after he won the Academy Award for Best Actor at the 2022 Oscars. The photo, uploaded on March 28, showed the “RHOBH” star posing with her ex-husband, who was holding his Oscar.

“Epic Night! Congratulations again – when 1 wins we all win! #family1st,” read the caption of the post.

Before celebrating with Smith, Zampino attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party with her “RHOBH” co-stars. While speaking to Extra TV in March 2022, her castmate Kyle Richards shared Zampino’s response to Smith slapping Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. The “Girls Trip” actress opted to shave her hair as she suffers from alopecia.

“[Zampino] skedaddled, she left, she’s hanging it with him and the family tonight,” stated Richards.

The mother of four then shared her opinion regarding Smith’s behavior.

“It was a little disappointing to be honest because I just wanted him to win and like to walk away and be proud so I was like a little disappointed, I’m not going to lie,” said the “Halloween” actress.

