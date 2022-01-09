Fans Blast Gia Giudice for ‘out of Touch’ 21st Birthday Video

Fans are not happy with “Real Housewives of New Jersey” daughter, Gia Giudice, following a series of videos she posted for her 21st birthday.

Gia, the eldest daughter of RHONJ star, Teresa and Joe Giudice, made two posts on her Instagram page of her and her friends getting liquid IV therapy in her hotel room to help with the hangovers from her 21st birthday celebration.

And the fans didn’t take kindly to them in the comments.

Here’s everything we know about Gia’s posts:

Fans Slammed Gia for Being ‘Out of Touch With Reality’ After Posting Video Getting IV’s for Her 21st Birthday

Gia posted a photo and a video tagging liquidivtherapy on Saturday morning, January 8, 2022. In the videos, she and several friends are in a hotel room getting IVs. According to the company’s website, there are several different types of IVs ranging from $195-$340. It’s unclear which level Gia got but in at least one video you can see a yellow bag that is labeled as “MYERS COCKTAIL” with a price point of $330.

Fans flocked to the comments to share their feelings about the process.

“That’s ridiculous,” someone wrote on the Instagram post. “Why?” another fan wrote.

“How sad!!!” another fan wrote. “So out of touch with reality,” another fan wrote.

“Well this is different,” another fan wrote. “Embarrassing,” another fan wrote with a laughing emoji.

Many Fans Thought Gia Was ‘Cheating’ by Getting an IV to Help With a Hangover

Several fans joked that Gia and her friends were not having a real 21st birthday experience.

“Getting an IV, that’s rookie s**t,” someone wrote.” Suffer through it like an adult.”

“Girl You gotta feel that hangover!” another fan wrote. “I remember when kids embraced a good hangover….and went back for more. Today’s kids are way too soft,” another fan wrote.

“Part of the game is learning to deal with a hangover at 21 and still be a champ…. Liquid hangover IVs are cheating,” a fan wrote. “You don’t get your welcome to 21 medal til you can party for a week without some hangover IV cheat meds.”

Teresa Shared a Gushing Instagram Post About Her ‘Port in the Storm of Life’ Daughter to Celebrate Her 21st Birthday

Teresa shared a video collage of images of Gia through the years in order to honor her milestone birthday.

“I can’t believe my baby is 21, for 21 years I’ve had the deep joy of being your mom,” Teresa wrote on Instagram. “You are my rock Gia, my port in the storm of life, you lead your sisters as amazing example, you impress everyone you meet with your maturity & you always make sure those around you are happy. I adore you & I can’t wait to see all the successes life will bring you. Happy Birthday beautiful girl!”

Many of Teresa’s friends and fellow housewives also wished Gia a happy birthday in the comments.

“HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY @_giagiudice,” RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey wrote with a heart emoji. RHOP’s Ashley Darby wrote, “So sweet!! Happy Birthday Gia!”

RHOC’s Peggy Tanous wrote, “HBD Gia! Love the cake!” on a second Instagram post, this time of the celebration.

Gia’s dad and Teresa’s ex-husband, Joe, also shared a slideshow of images to celebrate his first-born’s birthday.

“21 years have flown by so fast and you are one of the greatest gifts I have ever been given,” Joe wrote. “You are my precious baby girl, who has stood by my side and I need you to know I am so grateful for you. I am so lucky to be your dad. Happy 21st birthday sweet baby girl. Love you always.”

