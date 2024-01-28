RHONJ Personality Gia Giudice Dishes on Her Relationship With Boyfriend

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s oldest child, Gia Giudice is dishing on her love life.

While speaking to BravoTV.com in January 2024, the 23-year-old discussed her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael. The reality television personality complimented her significant other and asserted that he “is great.”

“We’ve been together for about four years now. We’re going pretty strong,” said the Rutgers University alum.

Gia Giudice clarified that while she and Carmichael have a serious relationship, she does not want to get married anytime soon.

“Marriage is not in the cards right now. I definitely want to finish school, he’s working on his career. So definitely we just want our careers set and everything settled before thinking about any of that. We’re still very young,” said the aspiring law student.

She also shared that she and her boyfriend recently went on a vacation together.

“My boyfriend and I just went on a European cruise,” said the RHONJ personality. “We went to the South of France and Spain, and it was seriously an amazing cruise.”

Gia Giudice Spoke About Filming the Upcoming 14th Season of RHONJ

Gia Giudice has appeared on the RHONJ since its first season, which premiered in 2009. During BravoCon 2023, Bravo producer Andy Cohen stated that she will have a more significant role in the show’s upcoming 14th season. The 23-year-old addressed Cohen’s comment in a November 2023 interview with Us Weekly, alongside her mother. She explained that “whenever [her] mom was home, [she] would hop in the scene.”

“I went to a couple of events, like outside of our house. Other than that, it was pretty much just always filming like at home,” said Gia Giudice.

She also stated that she was a source of support for her mother while filming RHONJ season 14.

“I’m always like my mom’s right hand man. So she comes to me for advice and we kind of just work through everything together, which is nice,” said Gia Giudice.

During the Us Weekly interview, Teresa Giudice shared her thoughts about her eldest child potentially joining a “Real Housewives” franchise as a full-time cast member. The mother of four stated that she is supportive of all her daughter’s endeavors.

“I support anything that she would want to do. I mean, I can’t say no because I’m doing it,” quipped Teresa Giudice.

Gia Giudice interjected that she is not “opposed” to the idea. She stated, however, that being a Bravo star “brings a lot of highs and lows.” She also stated that she would use some of her expertise if she was given the opportunity to become a full-time “Real Housewives” star.

“I would know what to do just because I feel like we’ve been through it all on the show,” said Gia Giudice.

Teresa Giudice Stated She Is Looking Forward to Watching the New RHONJ Season

Gia Giudice and Teresa Giudice opened up about filming the upcoming 14th season of RHONJ in a joint December 2023 E! News interview. Teresa Giudice, who is currently estranged from her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga, stated that the season “was hard.” She stated that she was looking forward to watching the new season.

“I can’t wait to see it myself to see how it – because when you are in it, it’s one way, and then you relive it again, it’s like, ‘Oh my god, wow.’ So it was hard,” said Teresa Giudice.

She also said she feels relieved that season 14 has wrapped filming.