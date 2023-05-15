RHONJ Daughter Celebrates Huge Milestone on Mother’s Day: PHOTOS

Gia Giudice is a college graduate. On May 14, 2023, the eldest daughter of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice graduated from Rutgers University in New Jersey with a degree in Criminal Justice, as seen in photos posted on social media.

And while her father, Joe Giudice, could not attend the ceremony, Gia was surrounded by plenty of family members from both sides of her supersized clan.

Gia Giudice’s Mom & Stepfather Shared Photos From the Day

On May 14, 2023, Gia and her family gave fans a look at her graduation day, which happened to fall on Mother’s Day.

On her Instagram story, the 22-year-old Bravo TV personality shared a look at the setup on the commencement stage at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. She also shared a video of her turning her tassel on her cap.

Other photos showed Gia posing while wearing her red graduation gown and blue Criminal Justice sash. In another pic, she posed with her mom, sisters Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, and her stepfather Louie Ruelas. There was also a touching video of Teresa hugging her eldest daughter after her graduation ceremony.

A later Instagram story showed that the family celebrated the special day with a meal at Cuzin’s Seafood Clam Bar.

Gia previously told BravoTV.com that she planned to go to law school following her graduation from Rutgers. During her final semester at the university, Gia interned at the Middlesex County Office of the Public Defender, where she worked as an investigator intern for the investigation team. She was also hired to work with immigration attorney Kathleen Martinez’s firm, per Page Six.

“My hope for the future is to become a very successful lawyer and have a lucrative clothing business on the side,” Gia told Bravo.

Gia Giudice’s Dad Was Unable to be at her Graduation, But He Posted Photos From Her Special Day

Gia’s passion for immigration law was fueled by her father, Joe Giudice’s legal situation. Starting in March 2016, the Giudice patriarch served 41 months in prison for bankruptcy and tax fraud and he was deported out of the United States following his prison term. Giudice now lives in the Bahamas.

On Gia’s graduation day, the proud father posted several photos to his Instagram page, including a pic of his side of the family posing with his eldest girl.

“Congratulations Gia love you so much,” Giudice wrote on Instagram. “So proud of you sky is the limit.”

Giudice also shared a picture of his daughter posing in a white dress that she wore under her graduation gown. Another pic showed Gia popping open a champagne bottle while standing in front of the “Victory” statue on the Rutgers University campus.

Several fans posted comments to say that they felt sorry for Giudice for missing out on his daughter’s big day.

“I feel so bad for Joe Giudice. He has missed so many of his daughters milestones,” one commenter wrote on Instagram. “I so agree with you I feel bad. He really loves them,” another added.

