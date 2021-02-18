Jackie Goldschneider’s Accusation Against Teresa Giudice’s Daughter

During the Season 11 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, star Jackie Goldschneider makes a serious claim against Teresa Guidice’s 20-year-old daughter, Gia Giudice. While they sat down to discuss the cheating rumors, Goldschneider alleged that Giudice’s daughter does cocaine, which sparked a strong reaction from Giudice.

“You know what, I heard a rumor that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties,” Goldschneider says to Giudice. “I heard it, I don’t know where I heard it from, but I heard it from somebody.” In response, Giudice calls her a f***ing b****. Goldschneider continues, “It’s the same thing, so how is that not the same thing?”

As Guidice leaves Margaret Josephs’ house, she gets heated as she explains that she doesn’t want her children involved. “You should never go after kids,” Guidice tells Goldschneider.

Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider Are at Odds This Season

In case it wasn’t apparent from the Season 11 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Guidice and Goldschneider will go head-to-head this season. Giudice is upset with Goldschneider for the claims she made against Gia, and Goldschneider is upset about the cheating rumors–and together, this doesn’t make for a good combination.

In October 2020, a source revealed more about the ongoing feud between the two stars to HollywoodLife. “Jackie was initially upset because Teresa said [her husband] Evan [Goldschneider] was cheating on Jackie,” the source said at the time. “Then, they got together to resolve that, but then, Jackie put gasoline on the fire by digging into Teresa and Teresa’s fiery personality took over and things between them got worse.”

According to HollywoodLife, this was reportedly the reason why Goldschneider did not attend the cast trip and why Goldschneider was rumored to have taken a break from filming. This will all continue to play out during the current season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Jackie Goldschneider Almost Quit the Show During the Season

Due to all of the fighting and tumultuous rumors, Goldschneider recently revealed that all of the drama this season made her want to quit the show. “My family will always come first and when something threatens that, I take the time I need to make sure that it is something that is for me,” Golschneider explained during a February interview with Us Weekly. “I don’t want to end up a statistic. I don’t want to be just another Housewife who ended up divorced.”

“I mean, my family and my marriage is beautiful and it’s wonderful and it’s built on a lot of respect and love and nothing is going to get in the way of that,” Goldschneider said. “So, I had to really see if there was a way for the show to be a part of my life and still maintain the integrity of my family and my relationship. And you’ll see us figure that out.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued, “When it comes to my family, I will never be okay with somebody trying to come between us. So, I’ll never have a thick skin when it comes to my family.”

Viewers can catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey every Wednesday night at 9/8c on Bravo.

