Gia Giudice Teases Bigger Appearance on Upcoming RHONJ Season

She’s her mother’s daughter.

In a recent Instagram post, Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Gia Giudice, teased that she would have more frequent appearances during this upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” Giudice has been on the show since season one and was introduced when she was only 8 years old.

“Get ready RHONJ trailer is finally out!” Giudice wrote in a December 20 Instagram post, accompanied by a video of the season 12 trailer. “You’ll be seeing a lot more of me this season😌 as well as, watching me build my clothing line‼️ love you all xoxo…”

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” premieres on Tuesday, February 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Giudice Was the Subject of the Drama on Last Season’s ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Saying it was an analogy is making it excusable, it’s not. My character is now being questioned. My name was used to make a point. No one should be used in that way, I am suffering the consequences for such an outlandish and untrue statement. While her marriage is happy & in tact — Gia Giudice (@TrueGia) February 19, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Giudice has found herself in the middle of some drama on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” During season 11, Jackie Goldschneider made an analogy in which she likened the cheating rumors going around at the time about her husband to Gia Giudice doing cocaine. Goldschneider was trying to make the point that both rumors were baseless and had no truth to them. However, Giudice didn’t take to that very well.

“Saying it was an analogy is making it excusable, it’s not,” Giudice wrote on Twitter at the time. “My character is now being questioned. My name was used to make a point. No one should be used in that way, I am suffering the consequences for such an outlandish and untrue statement. While her marriage is happy & in tact.”

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley also came to the teenager’s defense at the time. “@JGSchneid the lowest of the lowest,” Medley wrote on Twitter in February 2021. “@Teresa_Giudice you are a survivor and I love you! #greatestmom #ilovegia.”

Giudice Is Extremely Close With Her Mother, Teresa Giudice

Giudice has always been in her mother’s corner, as the two are extremely close. During a July 2021 interview with People, Giudice even revealed some of the tips she gave to her daughter before she started college at Rutgers University earlier that year. Giudice is currently studying criminal justice.

“I really try to encourage Gia,” Giudice told the outlet at the time. “Encouraging your kids is important. Being there for them and supporting them is important, too. Anytime Rutgers had something for the parents, I went. Parents weekend. Tailgates. I went to her football games. It was fun.”

Giudice also said during the interview, “I am all about exercising and eating right. I told Gia, ‘Take care of yourself. Go to the gym. Work out.’ Some nights were boring, she said, so I told her, ‘Go work out. Make yourself tired and you’ll go right to bed.'”

“My mom always told me, ‘Just be smart. Stay on the right path and stay true to yourself and never get lost,'” Giudice added at the time. “She also said, ‘Never disappoint me.’ That one stays with you.”

READ NEXT: Meghan King Breaks Silence on Split From Cuffe Biden Owens