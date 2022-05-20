Blind Claims 2 RHONJ Kids Are Being Courted for ‘Jersey Shore’ Reboot

On May 18, 2022, MTV announced its plans to reboot “Jersey Shore” with an entirely new cast.

“It’s been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts,” a statement from the network read, according to E! News. “Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house. They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long,” the statement continued.

The original “Jersey Shore” cast appeared to be blindsided by the news, and many members shared a post that stated that they are not in support of the reboot. With plans well underway, however, there are already some rumors about who might be cast on the new version of the show, and it sounds like their could be some reality television crossover.

Here’s what you need to know:

An Anonymous Source Claims Gia Giudice & Frankie Catania Have Been Contacted by MTV

There are a handful of reality television shows that take place in New Jersey, and one of them is “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” Many of the women on the show have two very important things when it comes to a potential reality television crossover: a Shore house and kids.

As it turns out, it seems that MTV might be interested in having at least two RHONJ kids join the new “Jersey Shore” cast.

“Jersey Shore 2.0 is coming with a whole new young cast (filming start in July). The original cast is pissed, they all are retweeting the same statement – but some Jersey housewives may be excited! Casting has reached out to Frankie Catania and Gia Giudice to be on the reboot and trying to get their friends too,” a blind published by Bravo and Cocktails on May 19, 2022, read.

“They’re also looking heavily into Staten Island for cast members too. Get ready to go back to 2009 with this Jersey Italian reality tv era coming back in full swing. Between this reboot and the two newbies on RHONJ Season 13 (Rachel & Danielle). Danielle Cabral was actually almost on Jersey shore back in the day making it to final interview – but Deena got the part instead,” the blind continued.

Gia Had a Bigger Role on RHONJ season 12

Gia, 21, took on a bigger role on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 12. The oldest daughter of Teresa Giudice’s four girls was placed in a sort of “friend of” role as she attended various outings alongside her mom and the other Housewives. This means, of course, that Gia was also involved in plenty of drama.

Several fans enjoyed watching Gia on the show, and took to Twitter to express such.

“When is gia giudice getting her own series?” someone tweeted.

“Someone give Gia Giudice a spin-off she’s carrying #RHONJ!” another RHONJ fan wrote.

While it hasn’t been confirmed, Kim DePaola revealed that she heard that Gia got paid for her role on RHONJ season 12.

On the February 12, 2022, episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, DePaola said that she read that Gia made $50,000 for the season.

If Gia does land a role on “Jersey Shore,” it could be the start of her own career in reality television separate from her mother’s. Interestingly, Frankie Catania has made appearances on RHONJ, but he doesn’t seem to be too interested in camera time.

