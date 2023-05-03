Gia Giudice Says Aunt Melissa Gorga ‘Blocked’ Her

Gia Giudice has revealed that Melissa Gorga has blocked her on all her Instagram accounts amid her aunt’s very public feud with Teresa Giudice.

Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter made the claim while appearing on the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star’s podcast with Melissa Pfeister, “Namaste B$tches,” on May 3. “I’m blocked on my aunt Melissa’s page, she blocked me on my public account, my private account, and my clothing line account,” Gia Giudice shared.

“It was just weird,” she continued, explaining how she found out. “One day, I guess, somebody told me she posted something about me, so I went to go look, and I was like, ‘I’m blocked on everything,’ so I’m blocked from everything from her.” Gorga and Gia Giudice do not follow each other on Instagram.

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Gia Giudice Previously Called Out Her Uncle Joe Gorga Over a Video He Posted With Her Father

Giudice and Gorga are currently clashing on RHONJ and their drama has spilled over to the rest of their family for some time now as Gia Giudice called out her uncle on social media back in February 2023.

Joe Gorga posted a video of himself running into his former brother-in-law Joe Giudice at a Bahamas bar. Joe Gorga smiled at Gia Giudice’s father in the video and hugged him, then cupped his face. He captioned the post that the two men were happy to run into each other and catch up. The RHONJ daughter commented on the post that the interaction was “honestly comical” and said it lasted only five minutes.

She pointed out that her uncle had a history of speaking poorly about her father and accused him of being an “opportunist.” As RHONJ fans know, Joe Giudice has been living in the Bahamas for many years after he was deported from the U.S. following his prison sentence.

Gia Giudice Slammed Joe Gorga Once Again & Shared the ‘Real Story’ of Her Uncle’s Meet-Up With Joe Giudice

Gia Giudice addressed the Bahamas meet-up while speaking with her mother and Pfeister on “Namaste B$tches” and doubled down on her criticisms of her uncle. She told listeners that it “infuriated” her to see the video but she knew the “real story” because her dad called her right away to fill her in.

She said that Joe Gorga and Joe Giudice “don’t speak” so it definitely wasn’t a planned meet-up but pointed out that everyone knew Joe Giudice’s regular haunts in the Bahamas and it wouldn’t be hard to find him. “My father explained it to me, it was… he said they were maybe together for like, 3 minutes,” she shared.

“They saw each other, it was a hug and my dad noticed somebody was recording right next to them,” she continued. “My dad was uncomfortable. He was a stand-up guy, he just kinda smiled and whatever and then they walked away and that was it.” She said the entire interaction was “so obvious” and concluded, “my uncle Joe literally looked into the camera as he’s holding my dad’s face. It’s like, ‘get your hands off my dad’s face.'”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’