Teresa Giudice’s Maid of Honor Misses Flight to Jersey Ahead of Wedding

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ wedding will be held on August 6, 2022, and there’s already some stressful wedding drama happening behind-the-scenes.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star is set to tie the knot for a second time and has gone all out for the event, which is going to be held at Park Chateau Estate and Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The location is absolutely stunning and will undoubtedly be the most romantic backdrop for the celebration.

“Nestled midway between Manhattan and Philadelphia on 15 rolling acres, the Park Château Estate & Gardens is a beautiful wedding venue and event hall bringing guests over 30 years of catering experience straight to their table. This elegant wedding venue allows its visitors to step into the pages of a classic French Novel by embracing the gorgeous architecture of the time and capturing the essence of romance,” reads a description on the venue’s website.

As Teresa and Luis put the final touches on their plans ahead of their big day, other members of the wedding party are also busy preparing for what’s to come. However, there was an incident that almost kept one of Teresa’s bridesmaids from getting home in time to help with the pre-wedding odds and ends.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gia Giudice Missed Her Flight in Nashville

Gia flew to Nashville just days before her mom’s wedding. She and her cousin were celebrating her cousin’s 21st birthday and had more than likely already had the trip planned before Teresa and Luis set their wedding date.

On August 2, 2022, Gia shared some photos from the trip on her Instagram account. However, when it came time to head back to Jersey, Gia missed her flight on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

According to Page Six, Gia arrived at her gate after boarding for her flight home had ended. Sources told the outlet that Gia was left “begging” the airport personnel to let her on the plane.

Although it may not have been ideal, Gia was able to catch a flight to Jersey on Friday, August 5. Teresa’s attorney and friend James Leonard Jr. confirmed such to Page Six.

Gia Will Serve as Her Mom’s Maid of Honor Along With Her 3 Sisters

Teresa previously revealed that she has a big wedding party — though that wasn’t the initial plan.

“It started out, I’ll be honest with you. I just wanted my four daughters and I wanted Luis’ two sons. And then, my honey, you know, he’s just so happy, and he started asking, he’s like ‘I want this one and this one and this one,'” she said on the May 6, 2022, episode of the “Slut Pig” podcast.

“He wanted Dave, Dina’s husband. And he wanted Gary, his brother-in-law that he’s very close to,” she explained.

Teresa also revealed that her four daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana — will serve as her maids of honor. Filling out her wedding party with be Luis’ two sisters, a friend of hers from a long time ago and former RHONJ star Dina Manzo.

However, Manzo is supposedly no longer attending the wedding — according to Page Six. The reason? She doesn’t want to be on camera and Bravo will be on-hand to film. It is unknown if Teresa has replaced Manzo or if she’s just down to seven bridesmaids now.

READ NEXT: Ramona Singer Accidentally Leaks Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Details