RHONJ Daughter Looks Just Like Her Mom in Professional Photoshoot

Teresa Giudice’s baby girl is a boss lady. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, recently shared pics from a professional photo shoot and fans couldn’t get over how much she looks like her mom – and how mature and sophisticated she is at age 21.

Gia is still in college and will soon start her senior year, but she already started her own business on the side. The college student launched a fashion line with Hazel Boutique in June 2021, but now she seems to be up to something more.

Gia Giudice Was the Boss in New Photos

In a photo posted to Instagram on August 15, 2022, Gia was seen sitting in an office chair. The Bravo alum wore a tailored white business suit as she crossed her legs and stared right at the camera. “Let your energy speak for you,” she captioned the photo.

Gia’s famous mom was one of the first followers to comment on the post. “Yes let it,” the mom of four wrote.

Several fans also commented to say how much Gia looks like her mother in the professional pic.

“You are your mom’s twin here,” one fan wrote. “Be a Boss like Momma Tre – ur smart, beautiful and driven. You go Gia,” another added.

“Wow looking so grown up and professional,” a third fan wrote. “Looking like a BOSS,” another chimed in.

“Girl I love this!!! BOSS LADY,” added another. Other fans said Gia was giving off “boss babe” and “ESQ” vibes.

“Is she a lawyer already?” one fan wanted to know.

Gia Giudice Plans to Study to Be a Lawyer But She Already Looks the Part

Gia did not reveal what the photoshoot was for. In a separate Instagram post, she thanked a group at Neiman Marcus “for working with our team for this project.”

Gia is headed into her senior year at Rutgers University in New Jersey as a criminal justice student. According to Bravo TV.com, she previously dished on her plans to become an attorney during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I’m still pursuing my dream of becoming a lawyer, so that’s really exciting for me,” she said on the Bravo late-night show in May 2021. “I’ve definitely been getting a lot of more promotional deals and just hanging out with friends and family. I’ve been enjoying life.”

Gia revealed that her parents’ legal problems and subsequent jail terms inspired her to study law in college. After pleading guilty to wire and mail fraud charges in 2014, Teresa Giudice served a nearly year-long prison term while her now-ex-husband, Joe Giudice, served 41 months in jail and was then deported to Italy, per The Knot.

“Their whole experience influenced me, honestly, for the better,” Gia said on WWHL. “I just want to help families and be able to be there for families and help children, honestly, especially.”

On her LinkedIn page, Gia revealed that the law and legal system are her passions. “I am a university student, entrepreneur, and aspiring attorney pursuing an internship before applying to law school,” she wrote in her bio, adding that she works part-time building her clothing brand business, filming a reality TV show, and working as an influencer.

