Gia Giudice Responds to RHONJ Drug Accusation

Gia Giudice is breaking her silence on accusations made against her. During The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiere, cast member Jackie Goldschneider hosted a birthday party for her husband Evan Goldschneider. At the party, Teresa Giudice told multiple people that she heard a rumor Evan Goldschneider was cheating on his wife.

Saying it was an analogy is making it excusable, it’s not. My character is now being questioned. My name was used to make a point. No one should be used in that way, I am suffering the consequences for such an outlandish and untrue statement. While her marriage is happy & in tact — Gia Giudice (@TrueGia) February 19, 2021

Goldschneider found out about the situation, and so the two sat down at costar Margaret Josephs’s home to discuss the rumors. Goldschneider asked Giudice to admit that it was a false, baseless rumor, and Giudice wouldn’t reveal the source of the rumor. Goldschneider then alleged that 20-year-old Gia Giudice has done cocaine, which sparked a strong reaction from Giudice.

“You know what, I heard a rumor that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties,” Goldschneider told Giudice during the premiere. “I heard it, I don’t know where I heard it from, but I heard it from somebody.” In response, Giudice calls her a f***ing b****. Goldschneider continues, “It’s the same thing, so how is that not the same thing?” Giudice then stormed out of the room calling her a, “f***ing c***.” Goldschneider has since said the statement was, “an analogy,” to help her get her point.

Gia Giudice has since spoken up about the allegations and is not Goldschneider’s fan. “Saying it was an analogy is making it excusable, it’s not,” she tweeted Friday, February 19. “My character is now being questioned. My name was used to make a point. No one should be used in that way, I am suffering the consequences for such an outlandish and untrue statement. While her marriage is happy & in tact.”

Teresa Giudice Has Also Spoken Out

Gia Giudice’s mom has her back. Giudice spoke with Entertainment Tonight after the premiere and defended her daughter. “I think anybody that would say something like that about someone else’s child is disgraceful,” Giudice told ET. “As a lawyer, not smart. Just saying! Not smart at all.”

She continued saying, “She tries to act like she’s this person you could speak to, and she’s a lawyer and all this. A lawyer and being so smart, that was the worst analogy possible. And being a mom of four? Very bad move.”

Giudice initially caused the confrontation when she spread cheating allegations regarding Evan Goldschneider. “Like, why do I hear rumors, like when he goes to the gym he screws around,” Giudice told Josephs during the premiere.

The 48-year-old mother of four stands by her decision, telling ET, “Listen, the rumor was out there. It’s not like I made it up. It was out there. I’m not saying it’s true, I’m not saying it’s not true. I just wanted her to know — from a girl’s girl — that it was out there, and she should do something about it.”

She added, “I was drinking a lot of tequila and then, I don’t know, I was looking at her, and this is how I work … I’m very spontaneous, something just clicked in my brain and I was telling my girlfriends. It’s not like I was telling strangers. We’re all in the same circle.”

The RHONJ Cast Shared Their Opinions

The RHONJ cast members have since dished what they thought of both Goldschneider and Giudice’s comments. “I think that it was terrible to bring in [Gia],” RHONJ cast member Melissa Gorga told Us Weekly after the episode aired. “It’s one thing when we’re talking about us, it’s another thing when we bring kids in. I never want to bring [up] a child — even if they’re 18, whatever, however old they are. I mean, I know Gia is 20 now. It doesn’t matter. All of our kids to me are always off-limits.”

Giudice’s close friend and costar Jennifer Aydin also chimed in saying, “First of all, she didn’t even say like, ‘How would you feel if I had said [this about Gia]?’ It wasn’t even articulated in that way. It was a statement. And even though I know what her intention was, saying that about someone’s child —an innocent child that really has nothing to do with this No. 1 — [and] No. 2, let’s not forget that Jackie came for Teresa’s husband on more than one occasion.”

Goldschneider’s bff Margaret Josephs explained to Us Weekly, “I think when anybody brings up your child, you automatically go on autopilot. I understand why [Jackie] was just like, ‘Who else was I going to bring up?’ … Obviously, in hindsight, it wasn’t the best analogy and you can’t really bring up people’s children. Jackie’s an attorney and she argues like an attorney and it just went South.”

