Fans Think Gia Giudice is ‘Carrying’ RHONJ Season 12

Gia Giudice has been given a lot of screen time on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” this season. The 21-year-old daughter of veteran cast member Teresa Giudice has been involved in a big storyline with her uncle, Joe Gorga, and has even done confessionals on the Bravo reality show.

In February 2022, Gia even turned up on “Watch What Happens Live,” where she served as bartender in the Bravo Clubhouse.

“I’ve been waiting for this to happen for so long,” host Andy Cohen admitted of Gia’s WWHL cameo, per BravoTV.com. “We’ve talked about having her bartend for so many years, and it always seemed like everything we were discussing was so adult, and it was the wrong time, and she wasn’t 21.”

But now that Gia is all grown up, fans think she has earned her place as a full RHONJ cast member – or even more.

RHONJ Fans Reacted to Gia Giudice’s Expanded Role for Season 12

And in this moment, Gia Giudice reserved a permanent spot on #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/0Yo0XydIEh — bravointern (@bravointern2) February 9, 2022

Just a few episodes into the new season, Gia has already been featured in some explosive scenes. In one episode, Gia faced off with Joe Gorga over negative things he has said about her father, Joe Giudice. At one point she reminded Gorga that’s she’s “an adult now” and that he had better talk to her like one.

Gia’s song, ”Waking Up in the Morning,” which she first performed at her sister Milania’s birthday party 12 years ago, also resurfaced on RHONJ. The song, about a family feud, went viral on TikTok a full decade later (Real Housewives superfan fan Nicki Minaj even tweeted about it, as did Cardi B) and spawned a clothing line that was featured on the February 15 episode of the Bravo reality show.

On social media, fans reacted to say they like seeing Gia’s confessionals, with some suggesting she should be on future RHONJ seasons or maybe in a spinoff series.

“Gia Giudice offers more to #RHONJ than like, at least 2 members of the cast lmao,” one fan tweeted.

“When is gia giudice getting her own series?” another asked.

“Someone give Gia Giudice a spin-off she’s carrying #RHONJ!” a third fan chimed in.

“If anyone was born for it it’s Gia,” came a comment on Instagram. “And I could definitely see her leading a revamped younger version of #RHONJ at some point in the future.”

This isn’t the first talk of a spinoff series for Gia. In 2014, E! News reported that the teen was working on a reality show about trying to make it in the music business.

“It will be all about her group, 3KT. They’ve been filming already for two months,” a source said at the time. “So far, the footage is really fun. Once the pilot is completed, they’ll start shopping it to the networks.”

While that show didn’t pan out, a show about a grown-up Gia starting her own business could be something.

Gia Giudice Launched Her Fashion Line in June 2021

Gia is still in college at Rutgers University, but last summer she decided to capitalize on her viral song, and her brand g.g.est.2001 was born. The clothing line features sweatshirts printed with her famous line, “Waking up in the Morning.”

In an August 2021 interview with Bravo Insider, Gia admitted she was stunned when her childhood song went viral out of the blue a decade after she wrote it.

“I was like, ‘What the hell is going on?'” she told the outlet. “But then I was like…It’s literally everywhere. I guess I just have to own it.”

Noting that she has “a big passion” for fashion, she decided to launch her “Waking Up in the Morning” sweatshirt line.

“I saw that my song was going viral, and I was like, ‘Wait, this is like the perfect door-opener to be starting something really cool,” she revealed. “So I decided to launch those sweatshirts.”

Gia collaborated with the New Jersey-based Hazel Boutique to sell matching sets, hats, and other items apart from the song lyric.

READ NEXT: Jackie Goldschneider Reveals Current Status of Her Marriage