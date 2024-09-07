Gia Giudice Shares Why Her Sisters’ Actions Make Her ‘So Angry’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice welcomed her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, 23, onto the September 4 episode of her podcast, “Turning The Tables.” While recording the podcast episode, Gia Giudice, opened up about her dynamic with her younger siblings, Gabriella Giudice, 20, Milania Giudice, 18, and Audriana Giudice, 15.

Gia Giudice said she gets upset with her sisters because they are sometimes disrespectful, particularly to their mother, and occasionally do not follow the house rules.

“It blows my mind some times, like, the things my sisters get away with. Like, it actually makes me so angry. And I think they look at me like, ‘You’re not my mom’. But I also don’t tolerate what they do sometimes. Like the way they think they can talk back or they think they can just, ‘Oh, I’m leaving.’ Where are you going? What do you mean you’re leaving?” said Gia Giudice.

She went on to say, “When they do something disrespectful, it boils [her] blood.”

She also said her sisters will often use Teresa Giudice’s credit card to purchase frivolous items. According to Gia Giudice, she “yelled at Audriana” Giudice after she accumulated 30 packages. Teresa Giudice interjected that she was also upset by the behavior. In addition, the mother of four said she “cancelled all [her] credit cards.”

“I’m on a budget,” said Teresa Giudice on her podcast episode.

Teresa Giudice Explained Why She Was Less Strict Raising Her Younger Children

Teresa Giudice acknowledged that she was stricter when raising Gia Giudice. She said she did not implement the same rules for Gabriella Giudice, Milania Giudice, and Audriana Giudice. She explained she became less strict after she and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, served time in prison. According to BravoTV.com, Teresa Giudice and the father of her children, “pled guilty to bank, mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud” in 2014.

Teresa Giudice also told Gia Giudice that she would prefer if she acted more like a sister to her siblings, as opposed to a parental figure. Gia Giudice replied that she wants her siblings to appreciate the life they have been given.

Gia Giudice Spoke About Her Relationship With Milania Giudice

While recording the September 4 “Turning the Tables” episode, Gia Giudice suggested she often clashes with Milania Giudice. She stated that, unlike Gabriella Giudice, Milania Giudice will get upset when she offers her advice.

“When I’m telling something to Gabriella, she doesn’t say zip. Because she knows the things that I’m saying will add value. And are just going to better her. Milania doesn’t like being told anything,” said Gia Giudice.

When Teresa Giudice interjected she believed Gia Giudice and Milania Giudice were similar, her eldest daughter disagreed.

“No, we’re very different,” asserted Gia Giudice.

Milania Giudice Left For College in August 2024

On August 26, Teresa Giudice took to her Instagram account to announce that Milania Giudice was leaving their New Jersey home to attend the University of Tampa.

“And she’s off♥️ leaving you this morning; I know you will do amazing things and make Mommy so proud at the University of Tampa. Today is the start of a new, exciting chapter! I love you so much and can’t wait to watch everything you accomplish over these next four years♥️♥️,” read the caption of the post.

Milania Giudice commented on her mother’s Instagram upload, writing, “i love u mommy i miss you already.”

Teresa Giudice Described All of Her Daughters in a July 2024 Interview

During a July 2024 Bravo interview, Teresa Giudice shared her thoughts about her daughters. She said she enjoyed filming RHONJ season 14 with Gia Giudice.

“Gia — she’s amazing. I look at her too and I’m like I made that,” said Teresa Giudice in the Bravo interview.

In addition, Teresa Giudice announced that Gabriella Giudice, who is attending the University of Michigan, planned on beginning a finance internship during the fall of 2024.

Teresa Giudice also revealed that Milania Giudice has aspirations of being famous.

“[Milania] was like ‘Mommy I know you’re famous but I want to be so famous that I can’t even sit here in this cafe right now. That’s how famous I want to be,'” recalled Teresa Giudice.

The RHONJ star also said she believed Audriana Giudice would miss Milania Giudice once she moves out of their family home to attend college.

“She’s really close to Milania. They hang out a lot,” said Teresa Giudice.