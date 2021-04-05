Fans React to Gia Giudice’s Rib Cage Tattoo

It appears as though Gia Giudice has a new tattoo. The Real Housewives of New Jersey regular showed off her ink on a photo that was taken while she was on vacation in the Bahamas with her family. Gia’s father, Joe Giudice, decided to move to the Bahamas from Italy, which makes flying to see him a little bit easier for his four daughters.

Gia shared the photo one day after posting an Instagram tribute to her grandfather, Giacinto Gorga, who died on April 3, 2020.

“One year without my favorite person on this planet… I cherish you every single day, I miss you more than you know best friend. I love you endlessly my beautiful angel. That smile brings me joy everyday, I miss it so much,” Gia captioned the post. She then shared the following photo, showing off the tattoo.

Gia’s tattoo is thought to be in honor of both of her grandparents; her grandmother Antonia Gorga died in 2017, after coming down with pneumonia. The ink is on the side of Gia’s body, over her rib cage. The small dove was a tattoo that Gia had gotten previously. The words “sempre insieme,” which is Italian for “always together,” were added as a tribute to her lost loved ones.

It’s unknown if she got both parts of the tattoo at the same time or if she had “sempre insieme” added later.

Fans Reacted to Gia’s Tattoo, Which Matches the One Teresa Giudice Got Back in March

According to Bravo, Teresa Giudice has the same tattoo as her daughter, Gia. Teresa got the tattoo done back in March, four years after her mother passed away.

“I miss you so much Mommy not a day goes by that I do not think of you,” she captioned an Instagram post, using the hashtag “sempre insieme” on March 3, the anniversary of her mother’s death.

Gia filmed Teresa getting her “sempre insieme” tattoo, which is located in the same spot as her daughter’s matching one. Gia got a lot of positive feedback on her post, including some love from her mom.

“I [love] U,” Teresa commented, adding a red heart emoji.

“Grandfather is so proud of you. Stay close to him always,” another fan commented.

“Beautiful,” added another.

The comments section on Gia’s post was filled with an adequate amount of people trolling as well, many suggesting that her next tattoo should feature the lyrics of her sister Milania’s song. For the most part, however, the feedback was supportive.

Gia Has a Tattoo in Honor of Her Father, too

After Gia’s dad was deported to Italy, the reality star decided to do something special in his honor. The dove tattoo that sits on her ribcage holds a very special meaning.

“I have a little bird and he has the eagle on his chest. Just means we can fly to each other whenever we want and we are always a flight away,” Gia told a fan, according to Bravo. Gia explained that the flying dove had another meaning as well. “[It] resembles rising to heaven,” she said, in memory of her late grandparents.

It’s unclear when Gia added the words “sempre insieme,” but the addition seems fitting, and the tattoo as a whole does hold special meaning in more ways than one.

