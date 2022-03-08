Gia Giudice Talks to Mom About Luis Ruelas: ‘It’s Very Easy to Only See the Good’

She’s waking up in the morning, thinking about so many things… including her mom’s relationship.

In a sneak peek clip for the March 8 episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Gia Giudice spoke to her mom, Teresa Giudice, about her relationship with Luis Ruelas, urging her to take things a bit slower. During the scene, Giudice and her mom spoke about their respective boyfriends, and Giudice then asked her what she wanted to do for her one-year anniversary with Ruelas.

“I don’t know, Luis is planning it,” Giudice said about the upcoming anniversary. “He’s great, don’t you think he’s great?”

“No, yeah, but honestly, I feel like it’s just still step-by-step,” Giudice explained. “Like, you’re not ready to be engaged yet, right?”

In a following confessional, Giudice said, “Do I think my mom may be moving too fast? Yeah.” As it cut back to the scene, Giudice assured her daughter that she isn’t even thinking about an engagement, but later admitted that they had talked about it.

Giudice continued in her confessional, “In any relationship, you’re going to be in the honeymoon stage for the beginning, it’s very easy to only see the good when you’re in la-la land.”

Viewers can catch brand-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Giudice and Ruelas Got Engaged in October 2021

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” was filmed during summer 2021, and just a few months later, in October, Giudice and Ruelas were engaged. According to People, the couple got engaged while on vacation together in Greece. Giudice’s best friend and former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” costar, Dina Manzo, and her husband, Dave Cantin, were also there for the big moment.

While hosting an Amazon Live in late October 2021, after Ruelas popped the question, Giudice admitted that she was pretty surprised by the whole proposal.

“The proposal was amazing,” Giudice said, as noted by Entertainment Tonight. “I had no idea. I thought we were just going on vacation!”

Giudice Admitted That She Feels a ‘Little Overwhelmed’ Planning Her Wedding

While speaking with People in January 2022, Giudice admitted that she was feeling a “little overwhelmed” as she starts to plan her upcoming nuptials to Ruelas.