Gia Giudice Gives an Update on Her Relationship With Joe Gorga

During “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 12, episode 2, Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Gia Giudice, got into a heated argument with her uncle, Joe Gorga. The 21-year-old shared that she did not appreciate how he publicly spoke about her father, Joe Giudice.

As fans are aware, Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, decided to not attend Teresa’s August 2022 wedding for undisclosed reasons. While speaking to Access Hollywood during the 2022 BravoCon, which was held during the weekend of October 14, Gia gave an update on her relationship with her uncle.

“We really don’t talk that much, I always have the respect, obviously, if I run into him I will say hi. I have reached out to him on his birthday and holidays, just again for the respect reasons just growing up with an old fashioned Italian family. But other than that, no, not really on speaking terms,” explained the college student.

Gia also shared that she did not approve of her uncle’s decision to skip out on her mother’s wedding. The reality television personality explained that she believed their late parents, Antonia Gorga and Giacinto Gorga, would have been unhappy that he was not a guest at the ceremony.

“He knew what the right decision was to do. And I don’t know why he chose the decision he did but he also knew what his parents would have wanted him to do too,” stated Gia.

Gia Giudice Shared That She Did Not Interact With Her Uncle During BravoCon

During an October 2022 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge, Gia mentioned that she saw her uncle during BravoCon. She revealed that he did not interact with her. However, she asserted she was not bothered that he seemed to ignore her.

“Family is so important to me and I am just so happy that like the relationship that I have with my sisters and my mom and my dad’s side is like so strong is that, I mean obviously, I don’t want the relationship to my cousins and I on my mom’s side to be affected and I hope it never will be because of this B.S.,” said the reality television personality.

Gia Giudice Shared Her Thoughts About Luis “Louie” Ruelas

During a 2022 BravoCon panel, Gia spoke about Teresa’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. She asserted that her stepfather treats her and her sisters, Audriana, Gabriella, and Milania, well.

“He does everything for me. I went on an Europe trip literally this summer with my sister Gabriella, and Louie pursued the entire thing. It was the best experience of my entire life. And he really does the world for us. I really couldn’t ask for a better stepdad,” said Gia.

During the panel, Ruelas shared that he was appreciative of how welcoming Teresa and her children have been toward his son, Nicholas.

“Everyone is pretty open and loving. My 20-year-old son, Nicholas, has autism special needs and the girls – that was a worry of mine because sometimes there’s a lot of fear there, but the girls, Gabriella, Audriana, Milania, Gia, including Teresa just welcomed him in,” stated the father of two.

