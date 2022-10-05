Former Housewives Star Blasts Kanye West for Bullying

A former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has come out against Kanye West following bullying claims.

Yolanda Hadid’s daughter, Gigi Hadid, has stood up for Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after West attacked her social media.

Gigi Hadid Blasted Kanye West for Insulting Gabriella Karefa-Johnson: ‘She Might Be the Only Person That Could Save U’

“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect,” Hadid wrote on a now-deleted Instagram. “You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your s***. She might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

The whole thing stems from criticism West received from the fashion journalist following his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show in Paris on October 3.

Karefa-Johnson was bothered by West’s “White Lives Matter” T-shirt which was featured in the fashion show.

“The t-shirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence,” she wrote on her Instagram Story according to Insider. “There is no excuse. There is no art here.”

According to West, he and Karefa-Johnson have since met.

“GAB IS MY SISTER” he wrote on Instagram which included a photo of Karefa-Johnson. “IM NOT LETTING PEOPLE GO TO BED THINKING I DIDN’T MEET WITH GABRIELLE AT 5 PM TODAY FOR 2 HOURS THEN WE WENT TO DINNER AT FERDIE.”

He also alleges that the meeting was filmed by Baz Luhrmann at the request of Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour and the pair “apologized to each other for the way we made each other feel.”

Vogue also shared a statement of support for Karefa-Johnson

“Vogue stands with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, our global fashion editor at large and longtime contributor. She was personally targeted and bullied. It is unacceptable. Now more than ever, voices like hers are needed and in a private meeting with Ye today she once again spoke her truth in a way she felt best, on her terms.

Gigi’s mother Yolanda commented on the statement writing, “YES!!! Gaby is an extraordinary, super intelligent, kind, honest and one of the hardest working woman of “fashions future” Her voice should be heard because she will be running the show one day….”

Kanye West Fires Back at Gigi Hadid Over Bully Claim: ‘Where Was You When I Couldn’t See My Kids’

“I wonder what Gigi and Venus’s perspectives were when I didn’t know where my child was on her birthday,” West wrote on Instagram. “Gabby told me that she disagreed with that (and that’s me putting it in a nice way) she said it was on her group chats.”

West continued, “So why did everyone feel so free to attach me about my T-shirt but Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter.”

Or we just chime in when we want to tear a Black man down for actually having a different political opinion,” he wrote. “And for all audience so outraged about my T-shirt where was you when I couldn’t see my kids. I went public in hope of public support at that time.”

Owens, who is mentioned in West’s statement also commented on the post saying, “My bigger question for GiGi is whether or not she felt it was bullying when Pete had your childrens name carved into his neck and was walking around with that after 6 minutes of dating Kim. I like Gigi. Excited to see that she’s weighing in on bullies in Hollywood now bc everyone seemed pretty tight lipped and not too concerned about “mental health” when a man had to watch the media pretend it was normal for another man to tattoo his children’s names onto his body. Was that ‘trauma’ or ‘violence’?

