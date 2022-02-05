Gigi Hadid Gets Real About Not Wanting to Film RHOBH

Yolanda Hadid was a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member from season 3 to season 6. During the former model’s time on the show, her children, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Anwar Hadid, would occasionally make an appearance.

According to Us Weekly, Gigi shared that she did not enjoy filming “RHOBH” while speaking to InStyle for the publication’s March 2022 issue. During the interview, she described herself as a “crazy, ecstatic volleyball player” when she was a child.

“I was that loud voice. I loved sports, I loved being on a team, I loved school and my friends. That’s what comes naturally to me,” stated the model.

The 26-year-old then suggested that she did not appreciate when her mother became a “RHOBH” star, as it changed people’s perception of her.

“But when people first started to get to know me, it was like, ‘Oh, her mom was [Yolanda Hadid] on [‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’]. That is her life.’ But that wasn’t my life or a part of my growing up. My mom wasn’t on TV until I was a senior in high school, so I was just on my way out of the house,” explained the mother of one.

She then disclosed that she would hide from the show’s production team.

“I would come home from school and there would be production trucks outside. I would scale the staircase to my room so I wouldn’t have to go say hi to my mom in the kitchen,” shared Gigi.

She also revealed that she would use having to “do homework” as an excuse to not be around the camera crew.

Gigi Hadid is a Mother to a 1-Year-Old Child

During the InStyle interview, Gigi spoke about her and her ex-boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik’s 1-year-old daughter, Khai Hadid Malik. She noted that she would never pressure her child to follow in her footsteps and become a model. She then shared her daughter is “just so smart.”

“[S]he’s so aware. She watches everything, she’s always learning, she’s always looking. She’s just awesome,” stated the “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?” actress.

The model shared similar comments about her daughter during a June 2021 interview with Access Hollywood. She stated that one of her favorite aspects of motherhood is watching Khai absorb new information.

“The highlight is I would say is the most simple things is just seeing her learn something new everyday even if it’s like picking up a cup or like putting a ball in a hole. You just think they’re like the best most genius thing that’s ever been born,” stated the 26-year-old.

Gigi Hadid Shared How She Intends on Raising Her Child in March 2021

During her March 2021 Vogue cover shoot, Gigi revealed that she intends on raising her child in her Bucks County, Pennsylvania home.

“The greenery and the farm-y lifestyle are similar to what made me feel really centered as a kid, and I think that’s really important to Zayn and me. I think that just giving your child the opportunity to explore different interests is such a beautiful thing,” explained the model.

READ NEXT: Scheana Shay Gives Update on Her Wedding With Brock Davies