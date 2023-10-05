Gina Kirschenheiter Reacts to Andy Cohen’s WWHL Comment: ‘That Was Unkind’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter is unhappy about a comment Bravo producer Andy Cohen made during the September 27 episode of his talk show, “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

Reality Blurb reported that during the “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” episode, Kirschenheiter’s RHOC castmate, Heather Dubrow, was prompted to answer the question, “Which of your fellow ‘Housewives’ do you think would get the least amount of money if they sold their home?” When Dubrow stated that she would not give a response, Cohen said, “I mean I think it’s probably Gina” and explained that he believes she lives in a casita. According to BravoTV.com, Kirschenheiter has not lived in the Coto de Caza home since 2020.

Kirschenheiter shared her thoughts about Cohen’s remark in an October 4 Instagram upload. In the video, she stated that she owns her home.

“Here’s what I have to say about that, there are six cast members in this franchise and four of them are homeowners. Not six — I am one of them,” said the mother of three.

The 39-year-old also stated that she is “the only cast member to own [her] home by [herself], without a husband.”

“I am 10 to 20 years younger than all my other castmates. So, maybe we don’t paint this picture like I’m dragging behind the herd, because I’m not. That was unkind, Mr. Cohen,” said the RHOC star.

Dubrow took to the post’s comments section to compliment Kirschenheiter.

“Amen Gina! You’re incredible!” wrote the “Jenny” actress.

Kirschenheiter’s RHOC co-star, Jennifer Pedranti, also chimed in on the matter, writing, “What I wouldn’t give to OWN my home for me and the kids. That is something to be SO proud of! ❤️.”

Some RHOC Fans Appreciated Gina Kirschenheiter’s Instagram Upload

Several RHOC fans shared they appreciated Kirschenheiter’s Instagram upload in a Reddit thread on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. Quite a few Bravo fans also shared they disliked Cohen’s comment about the RHOC star’s housing situation.

“Not a Gina fan, but I appreciate how she addressed this. Andy stirs the pot plenty. He just gets away with it because he’s the boss.,” wrote one commenter.

“Yeah Gina didn’t fall into the housewives trap of living beyond her means to look impressive on the show. Very very good decision,” added another.

“I cringed when I saw this WWHL episode. Honestly, good for Heather for noping out of answering that and even calling him out on the spot. Gina’s house is nice, I don’t know why he was snobbing all over her,” shared a different person.

Gina Kirschenheiter Mentioned Her Casita in a July 2023 Interview

In a July 2023 episode of the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast, Kirschenheiter mentioned living in the casita. She explained that she decided to live there with her children after her separation from her ex-husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter.

“I went into that casita because that was right for my children and I will never regret being in that casita and honestly, I have a lot of strong memories from being in there,” explained the Bravo personality. “And you do what you have to do for your kids. So I will always own that. I will never regret that and I will never take that back because that was a good, smart choice for my kids.”

Gina Kirschenheiter Discussed Her Relationship With Her Boyfriend

Kirschenheiter shares her current house with her three children, Nicholas Kirschenheiter, 10, Sienna Kirschenheiter, 8, and Luca Kirschenheiter, 6. She also lives with her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, who has three children, Presley Mullen, Bennett Mullen, and Joseph Mullen.

Kirschenheiter discussed her relationship with Mullen during the July 2023 “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast episode. She noted that she was initially upset with Pedranti during the production of RHOC season 17 because she discovered the yoga instructor had an emotional affair with her now-boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian when she was still married to her ex-husband, William Pedranti. Kirschenheiter explained she found the situation upsetting because her ex-husband was unfaithful in their marriage. The mother of three went on to say that she was grateful that she was able to have the opportunity to realize she was still hurt by some aspects of her marriage with her ex-husband.

The 39-year-old also clarified that despite her reaction to Pedranti’s actions, she is in a good place with Mullen.

“I am so thankful that I have him,” said the New York native.

In a September 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Kirschenheiter revealed that her ex-husband and his girlfriend, Britt, would make the invite list if she and Mullen ever tie the knot.

“They would definitely be there,” said the mother of three.

The real estate agent also shared she has a close relationship with her ex-husband’s girlfriend.

“Brit is my family. She’s like my sister-in-law, I adore her. She’s so helpful, she’s so kind to my kids. I love hanging out with her,” said the RHOC star.