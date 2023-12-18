Gina Kirschenheiter Gives Update on Relationship With Andy Cohen After Calling Him Out

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter shared she is in a good place with Bravo producer Andy Cohen after she publicly called him out.

During an appearance on the December 13 episode of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “On Display With Melissa Gorga,” Kirschenheiter noted that she was unhappy Cohen mentioned her house during a September 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” Page Six reported that when Cohen asked his WWHL guest RHOC Heather Dubrow, “which of [her] fellow ‘Housewives’ would get the least amount of money if they sold their home.” When she refused to answer, Cohen stated, “I think it’s probably Gina.”

While speaking to Gorga, Kirschenheiter referenced that she reprimanded Cohen for his “unkind” comment in an October 3 Instagram upload. She explained that she felt she could share her honest opinion about Cohen’s remark because they have a cordial relationship. She also stated that he apologized to her for his comment after she uploaded her Instagram post, where she also reminded him that she is “only cast member to own [her] home, by [herself], without a husband.”

“Honestly, it’s because I respect Andy that I felt like I could clap back to that in a honest, but respectful way. And I knew that was okay because I respect him. And because he is a good person,” said Kirschenheiter.

The mother of three also stated that she believes Cohen made the comment about her house because he wanted “to stoke the fire a little bit.” She also said she is aware Cohen is “a human being,” who sometimes missteps.

“I’m always going to defeat myself, but I try to do it in a respectful manner. Because I want the ending to be a resolution,” continued Kirschenheiter.

Gina Kirschenheiter Made Similar Comments About Her Situation With Andy Cohen in a Separate Interview

Kirschenheiter made similar comments about her current relationship with Cohen in a December 2023 interview on the “Sarah Fraser Show” podcast. She explained that Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” comments “hurt [her] feelings.” She also suggested she did not expect him to make the remark, as she has “known Andy Cohen for six years.”

In addition, Kirschenheiter stated she was not surprised when Cohen apologized to her.

“I know him enough to know that he’s going to do the right things. And respond correctly because he does give a s*** about me,” said the mother of three.

The New York native also stated she valued his apologetic text message.

“That says more about Andy Cohen to me than him misstepping or going out of bounds. Or saying something that hurt my feelings. Because that to me is why I respect him,” said Kirschenheiter.

Gina Kirschenheiter Spoke About Her Relationship With Her Boyfriend

While recording the “Sarah Fraser Show” podcast episode, Kirschenheiter, who finalized her divorce from her husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter in 2019, mentioned her relationship with her boyfriend of four years, Travis Mullen. She stated that she would like to eventually get married again. She noted, however, that both she and Mullen “went through train wreck divorces.”

“We’re trying to build our life up. And right now, the priority is not a ring and a party,” stated the 39-year-old.

She also stated that they would like to purchase “a bigger home” and have fun with their children on trips, before spending money on a wedding.

“Do I want to celebrate our love in some capacity? Absolutely. I think it’s a great message for our children that we are really united and bonded. But we live as a family. And other than that, like, it’s just legal stuff. And in my experience, it’s all just, like, expensive and not really that necessary,” said Kirschenheiter.

During a September 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Kirschenheiter stated that her ex-husband and his girlfriend, Britt, would be invited to her wedding with Mullen if they do tie the knot.

“They would definitely be there,” said the mother of three.

She also shared she and her ex-husband have been successfully co-parenting their children with the help of Britt.

“Matt will always be my family. And now Matt has chosen his partner Britt, and so now Brit is my family. She is like my sister-in-law. I adore her. She is so helpful. She is so kind to my kids,” said Kirschenheiter.