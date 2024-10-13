‘Real Housewives’ Star Explains Why She Felt Unsafe Living With Her Boyfriend

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter opened up about her decision to live separately from her boyfriend of five years, Travis Mullen.

In the October 1 episode of Nick Viall‘s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Kirschenheiter said she felt unsafe living with Mullen due to his relationship with his ex-wife, Meghan Mullen, the mother of his three children, Presley, Bennett, and Joseph.

She said while it was a “difficult decision” to have Mullen leave their home, she needed to take the step for the safety of her children, Nicholas, Sienna, and Luca, fathered by her ex-husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter.

“The things that were happening from his other side were not okay. And I didn’t want my children around it anymore. There were things that were happening that literally made me feel unsafe and that were affecting my kids. Look, Travis is a victim of this too. But that doesn’t mean that I want to continue to be in that environment,” said Kirschenheiter during the October 2024 interview.

She went onto say that she does not interact with Mullen’s ex-wife.

“There were lines being crossed. There were boundaries being crossed. And it was starting to affect me personally,” said Kirschenheiter.

In addition, she suggested that her boyfriend’s ex-wife has “weaponized” her children.

“I think it’s very unfortunate that in these circumstances sometimes people weaponize their children. Right? All of our children go to school together. And there are opportunities for people to act in a way where they shouldn’t. And things like that were starting to happen. There were a few things that literally happened in front of me and my kids that just were really scary, you know. And I’m not here for that. And I’m certainly not here to put my kids through that,” said Kirschenheiter.

Gina Kirschenheiter Made Similar Comments in a September 2024 Interview

Kirschenheiter made similar comments about her living situation with Mullen in a September 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, alongside her RHOC co-star, Emily Simpson. Kirschenheiter said she felt hesitant about disclosing too much information about Mullen’s ongoing issues with his ex-wife.

“This is, like, Travis’ story. But what I can say is, there were things that were happening. And there was behavior displayed by his ex-wife that was happening in front of myself and my kids that to me was scary. And it was affecting my kids and myself,” said Kirschenheiter to Entertainment Tonight.

She stated that she “started to feel unsafe.”

“If something makes me feel unsafe, I want to move away from that. The things that are coming from his side aren’t just coming his way, they’re coming my way too. And I don’t know how to battle something that’s illogical. I just needed to take a step back,” said Kirschenheiter during the interview.

In addition, she said the situation is “hard because [they] still love each other.”

“We’re still committed to our relationship. But it’s different. It’s a different relationship than what it was and it’s learning to settle into, like, a new normal,” said Kirschenheiter.

In addition, she suggested she is unsure if she and Mullen will live together again.

“We’re very aware of the fact that we’ve made this decision and this has kind of set us on a different track,” said Kirschenheiter in the September 2024 interview. “And honestly, like, we’re very realistic about the fact that we may not be able to come back together the way we previously thought, you know, indefinitely.”

Travis Mullen Dropped His Temporary Restraining Order Against His Ex-Wife in 2024

The U.S. Sun reported that Travis Mullen had “a temporary restraining order against” Meghan Mullen. The publication reported that according to court documents, Travis Mullen stated he took issue with some of his ex-wife’s public Instagram posts.

The U.S. Sun reported that a screenshot taken of one of Meghan Mullen’s alleged August 2023 Instagram Stories read, “Narcissists have secret lives. They lie effortlessly. They are two-faced, appearing with a perfect public image that most people believe. In the shadows, when no one is looking, they do immense damage to family members including their children.”

According to The U.S. Sun, Travis Mullen’s restraining order stated that “Broadly summarizing, these lnstagram posts insinuated that Meghan was going to kill herself, called out Gina and me by our names, make various disparaging and untrue comments about me and Gina, and state that Gina and I are abusing Meghan/my children.”

“It is important to note that Meghan ‘hashtagged’ me, Gina, and Gina’s employer on these posts. That means anyone searching my name, Gina’s name, and/or Gina’s employer would be able to see what Meghan wrote,” continued Travis Mullen’s statement.

In addition, The U.S. Sun reported that Travis Mullen stated that “Meghan was arrested for violating a criminal protective order protecting me from her.”

“She has also threatened me and my family and has engaged in a campaign of harassment, unwanted contact, attempted extortion, and threats if I do not comply with her demands,” read a portion of the court document, as reported by The U.S. Sun.

The U.S. Sun reported that Travis Mullen “dropped the restraining order in April 2024” once he and his ex-wife came to the agreement that “neither party will be under the influence of any non-prescription medications or illegal drugs while having physical custody of the minor children.”

In addition, the court document stated that if Meghan Mullen does not pass her drug tests, “her physical custody with the minor children shall be immediately suspended and she shall reimburse [Travis] for the cost of said screening/testing.”