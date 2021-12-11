Gina Kirschenheiter Slams Braunwyn Windham-Burke: She ‘Sucks’

Out of sight, out of mind… or maybe not?

During a recent interview with Page Six, “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter went off on her former costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke, alleging that Burke totally dropped Noella Bergener as a friend when she found out that she had been cast for this season of the show.

“As soon as Braunwyn found out that she was no longer a part of this [show] and Noella was, Braunwyn just threw her out,” Kirschenheiter told the outlet on Dec. 9. “Noella was hurt by it. And then I was like, ‘Yeah, well, Braunwyn sucks like that.’”

However, Kirschenheiter did admit that she has a soft spot for Burke. “I still don’t know what’s going on with Braunwyn,” Kirschenheiter said. “I still feel bad for Braunwyn. I really do. I have from the beginning. And I really do wholeheartedly hope that her children are OK and everything’s OK there.”

Burke was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during seasons 14 and 15.

Burke Was ‘Incredibly Sad’ to Leave ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

In June 2021, it was announced that Burke, along with Kelly Dodd and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, would not be returning for another season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” Instead, Heather Dubrow would be taking their places. In a statement to People at the time, Burke said that she was “incredibly sad” to not be a part of the show anymore.

“I’m incredibly sad to not be able to come back to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ next year,” Burke said. “I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show — the good, the bad, and the in-between.” The star continued at the time, “It feels revolutionary to say, but I was able to get sober and stay sober on reality TV. That is something for which I will forever be grateful. And I came out, becoming the first gay Housewife in the franchise’s history. What an incredible honor to look back upon, especially during Pride Month.”

Shannon Beador Didn’t Agree With All of the Cast Shakeups This Season

Although Kirschenheiter might have been happy to see Burke go, her costar Shannon Beador admitted during a recent interview that she didn’t entirely agree with all of the casting decisions made for this season.

“Let’s just say I agreed with some of [the choices] and I didn’t with others,” Beador told Us Weekly in November 2021. “With one, I didn’t necessarily agree with — but it’s all good. I’m actually very happy with the cast that we have right now.”

During the interview, Beador also admitted that she felt bad for her friend, Dodd. “But she’s doing well right now,” Beador said. “She’s moving on and doing well.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

