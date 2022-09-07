SEE IT: Fans Roast RHOC Star After Confessional Look Leaked

Fans ripped apart “Real Housewives of Orange County” stars leaked confessional look.

Gina Kirschenheiter’s make-up artist shared a behind-the-scenes from her newest confessional look and the fans did not want to have anything to do with her … or the look.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think Gina Kirschenheiter Looks Like a ‘Discontinued Bratz Doll’ & ‘She Looks Like She Spent a Lot of Money to Look Cheap’

Fans took to Reddit to discuss the look in a thread titled, “Why is she back and what is she wearing?”

“Serving discontinued Bratz doll,” someone wrote. “Dollar tree off brand. The ones whose legs and head pops off too easy and her face is misprinted so an eye if off,” a fan agreed.

“Straight out the clearance bin,” someone pointed out.

“Such Bratz doll vibes lol from the new filers to the make up to the outfit,” another fan wrote.

“Great Value Barbratz,” someone joked.

“I literally thought this was WHITNEY omg,” a fan wrote, mentioning RHOSLC star Whitney Rose. “It really does look like her. They are both trying to step up their look, but seem unsure of exactly what they are doing,” another person agreed.

“It screams, ‘My elementary school daughter got into my closet and put everything on at once,” a fan wrote.

Another fan said, “She’s trying so hard to fit in with the cast that she’s been all over the place with her looks since she started.”

“It is quite a Jersey flavored look,” a comment reads.

“She looks like she spent a lot of money to look cheap,” a fan said.

Some people commented on the fact that she’s still on the show.

“Confused why they would keep Gina over Noella? The casting has ruined this show the past 4 seasons,” someone said. A fan said, “Can’t stand her. Orange County producers are USELESS for keeping Emily and her for so long.” “She’s the reason I stopped watching oc. It used to be so good,” a Redditor wrote. Fans on Instagram Loved the Look on Kirschenheiter: ‘Slayyyy Such a Good Look on You’ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gina Kirschenheiter (@ginakirschenheiter) Comments on her Instagram page were much nicer than the ones on Reddit. Kirschenheiter posted a video, including a full body look and her followers on Instagram appeared to like the look. “So gorgeous,” former RHOC star Gretchen Rossi wrote. Another former RHOC Lizzie Rovsek commented with four flame emojis. Other fans agreed saying, “Slayyyy such a good look on you” with several flame emojis. “you killed this look,” a fan wrote. Someone else said, “it’s always such a serve! YES!”

“So good!! Pretty lady!” another fan wrote with heart, flower and star emojis.

“Sexy as F classy your kicking goals,” someone wrote.

Another fan said, “The orange is secure!!!!”

“Yes!! You are killing this look!! Gorgeous,” a fan wrote.

Season 17 of RHOC will feature the return of an old cast member Tamra Judge. Two of season 16’s stars Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong both announced they would not be returning.

“After a wild season of ups and downs, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Berhener wrote via an Instagram Story in July 2022. “Thank you to all of the fans for all of the love and support during quite possibly the hardest year of my life. I am looking forward to brighter skies ahead and can’t wait to share what’s next.”

