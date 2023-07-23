Gina Kirschenheiter Says Co-Star Texted Her & Said She Was Disappointed in Her

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter discussed her relationship with her castmate, Heather Dubrow, during the July 19 episode of “Bachelor” star Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files.” Kirschenheiter revealed that Dubrow texted her after she watched the premiere episode of RHOC season 17, which aired on June 7. According to the 39-year-old, the “Let’s Talk with Heather Dubrow” podcast host stated that she was unhappy with remarks Kirschenheiter said during RHOC season 17, episode 1. The mother of three suggested she warned Dubrow she would be even more upset by her comments as more episodes of RHOC season 17 air.

“Heather did — she texted me right after the first episode aired and she was like ‘I’m disappointed in you and your comments that you made’ and I was like hmmm, but I was like, ‘Well, just wait if you are pissed now, we are pretty much not friends anymore,’” said the reality television personality.

Kirschenheiter stated that she asked Dubrow if she “want[ed] to talk about it.” According to the New York native, Dubrow did not respond to her until “more episode[s] [of RHOC season 17] came out.”

“She reached back out to me and I think she felt really bad. And you know, she actually, like, apologized,” said Kirschenheiter.

Kirschenheiter, who asserted that she “care[s] about [Dubrow],” stated that she and her castmate decided to try to maintain their friendship, no matter what occurs on the Bravo series.

“I’m like ‘Also if something else comes up that it bothers you, let’s just be open to the idea that, like, we can talk about it, but, like, we can still be friends,'” said the mother of three.

Gina Kirschenheiter Shared More Details About Her Text Conversation With Heather Dubrow

Kirschenheiter made similar comments about her relationship with Dubrow during a July 2023 appearance on the “Everything Iconic” podcast. She explained that she believes that Dubrow is “way more sensitive than [she] think[s] people realize.”

“She even at the beginning of this season, she was texting me, like, ‘I was hurt by some of the stuff you were saying,’” said the mother of three.

She stated after Dubrow’s initial text, the “Dubrow Diet” author let her know she regretted being “so hard on [her]” while filming RHOC season 17. Kirschenheiter also noted that she is currently in a good place with Dubrow.

“The s*** that happens to us is really real, and it’s really hard when you go through it because you think it’s one way when you are filming. And now we’ve had such a delay and you have to watch it back and we basically agreed to try our best to not let this come between our friendship,” said Kirschenheiter.

Gina Kirschenheiter Stated She Hurt Heather Dubrow’s Feelings

During a July 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Kirschenheiter acknowledged that Dubrow confronted her for not being as present in their friendship in RHOC season 17, episode 1. She asserted that she was not being malicious when she ignored Dubrow’s invitations to certain events.

“It’s nothing against Heather. It’s just, you know, sometimes when we wrap like a season or filming too, I need a little bit of a decompression, I need some space,” said Kirschenheiter. “And it’s like Heather is so nice, and she loves to include and invite me to things and so I’ll instinctively be like ‘Yes, thank you, I’ll come to that.’ And you know, I’m more real, so when push comes to shove, I just don’t really feel like going to that.”

She also clarified that she does “actually love[s] her” and suggested she regretted “hurt[ing] her feelings.”

“I did feel bad,” said Kirschenheiter.