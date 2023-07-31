RHOC Star Shares ‘Breaking Point’ With Heather Dubrow

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter opened up about her relationship with her co-star Heather Dubrow in the July 20 episode of Hollywood Life’s “Pay Attention, Puh-Lease!” podcast. According to Reality Blurb, while recording the podcast episode Kirschenheiter stated that she was at “the breaking point with [Dubrow]” after they spoke about her relationship with her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, during the cast’s trip to Montana.

In RHOC season 17, episode 6, Kirschenheiter had a heated response when Jennifer Pedranti shared more information about her emotional affair with her now-boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, while she was still married to her ex-husband, William Pedranti. Kirschenheiter ended up leaving the conversation because her ex-husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter, had an affair during their marriage. Dubrow followed Kirschenheiter and told her it was not in her best interest to FaceTime Mullen regarding the situation with Pedranti. In the “Pay Attention, Puh-Lease!” episode, Kirschenheiter stated that she eventually agreed with Dubrow’s advice. She noted, however, that she would have appreciated if Dubrow had stayed with her after their emotional conversation, instead of drinking alongside Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.

“I really wanted everyone to stop talking about Jenn’s situation. But no one wanted to stop talking about it — shocking,” said Kirschenheiter. “And it did just get to the point where I got so upset – And I think for me, the breaking point with Heather was — I actually felt like when she came into the car, although, she ultimately gave me the correct advice for my relationship, I felt like she was really there for me as a friend for me in that moment. But then I was just back in the bunk house with Jenn — it’s not her fault, but that’s the person, like why I’m crying — and then Taylor [Armstrong] who I don’t even know that much and [Dubrow] was just up in the house, partying. And that didn’t feel right.”

Gina Kirschenheiter Commented on Heather Dubrow’s Response to Tamra Judge’s Remark About Her Career

In the “Pay Attention, Puh-Lease!” podcast episode, Kirschenheiter mentioned that Armstrong and Judge had a heated interaction with Dubrow after they revealed that they looked through her acting credits on IMDb. Kirschenheiter stated that she did not understand why Dubrow appeared to be more upset with Armstrong, even though Judge stated that the “Jenny” actress “did a lot of stuff in the late 1900s.” Judge asserted, however, that she “said the 1990s.”

Kirschenheiter noted that when she confronted Dubrow about Judge’s comment, “She was basically like, ‘I asked [Judge] if she was mean to me about my career. She said no. I have to take that on face value because she’s my friend.’” The 39-year-old stated that she understood why Dubrow wanted to give Judge the benefit of the doubt. She did not appreciate, however, that Dubrow repeated her comments regarding the situation to Judge.

“What she didn’t have to do was go and tell Tamra the things that I was saying to try and help her as a friend after telling me I wasn’t being a good friend to her. At that point, I was, like, out,” said the reality television personality.

Tamra Judge Stated She Misspoke When She Made Her Comment About Heather Dubrow’s Acting Credits

During the July 7 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge stated that she misspoke when she commented on Dubrow’s acting credits.

“I had no idea I had said the 1900s, we had said the 1990s, 1995, 1998, so many times, so many times. When I walked off from filming, I heard, at that point, somebody said to me, ‘Oh my god, you said 1900s,’ I go, ‘No 1990s.’ And they’re like ‘No, you said 1900s,’” stated the RHOC star.

She also stated that she and Armstrong “truly weren’t making fun of [Dubrow’s] career” when they were looking at her IMDb page.

“Neither one of us made fun of her career. We talked all about the shows she did, how many years she did it. But that’s the nature of the show, I get it, I’m not mad about it, I don’t care about it,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Gave an Update on Her Relationship With Heather Dubrow in July 2023

Judge gave an update on her relationship with Dubrow during a July 2023 interview on “The Weekly Scoop with CJ,” hosted by CJ Sykes. She stated that despite their issues while filming the show’s seventeenth season, she still occasionally talks to the “Dubrow Diet” author.

“We are big girls and even though, you know, we’ve gone through stuff and it gets a little heated between us, we don’t hate each other by any means,” said the RHOC star.