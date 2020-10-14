During the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina Kirschenheiter’s ex-husband, Matthew, will appear on the show.

In the Season 15 sneak preview posted by Bravo, viewers see Kirschenheiter tearfully talk about her now ex-husband. In one scene, Kirschenheiter says to co-star Shannon Beador, “I invited Matt over and I’m going to put a smile on my face.” Then, viewers see a clip of her ex entering her home with gifts in his hand. Kirschenheiter then says, “It’s hard to stand up to him.”

VideoVideo related to matthew kirschenheiter to appear on ‘real housewives’ 2020-10-14T15:49:24-04:00

According to People, Kirschenheiter shares three young children with her ex-husband, Matt. Her divorce was finally settled over the summer.

Kirschenheiter Had a Tumultuous Relationship With Her Ex-Husband

Kirschenheiter had a very tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband, Matthew. According to People, their relationship had turned violent and abusive in June 2019, when there was an alleged domestic violence incident. Kirschenheiter alleged that her husband “choked her, hit her, dragged her, threw her, and threatened to kill her,” according to People. Following the incident, her husband was arrested, and he pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to People. Kirschenheiter’s husband had also cheated on her in the past, which we saw on last season’s Real Housewives of Orange County.

At the time, Matt Kirschenheiter’s lawyer said in a statement to People, “The charges are just that, they’re just allegations. These type of cases, domestic violence type cases when there are are no independent witnesses, it’s a 1:1 situation and it really comes down to a credibility call.”

His attorney continued, telling People, “Matt is a great dad, always has been. He’s a hardworking guy, has always provided for them. He’s an incredibly good person, and he’s very respected in the community. There’s also a divorce proceeding going on, he has unmonitored visitation — a decision that was made before this alleged incident. If Gina or the judge thought he was a danger, they would have not agreed to that. He’s not a violent person, he doesn’t have a history of that. He maintains his innocence and looks forward to the truth coming out and his day in court.”

Kirschenheiter Has a New Boyfriend

It looks like Kirschenheiter is moving past her divorce in a positive way, as she has a new boyfriend named Travis Mullen. Mullen will make an appearance during this season’s Real Housewives of Orange County, as the two have recently moved in together.

In February 2020, Kirschenheiter said about her new boyfriend to People, “He’s just a kind-hearted human, he’s adorable, and he has such a good heart. And he loves me for all of me; my imperfections, my craziness, my past — he loves me in spite of it all. And for me, the biggest shift was being in a relationship with someone who just cares about what’s going on in my day. Even the boring stuff. He just genuinely cares what’s going on and he listens. Things that may seem not important, he thinks they are. Because if it matters to me, it matters to him. We just have a very good, respectful bond.”

READ NEXT: RHOC Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Admits to Non-Existent Sex Life With Boyfriend