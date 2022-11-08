RHOC Star Says She ‘Feels Bad’ for Lisa Rinna

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter is in Lisa Rinna’s corner.

During the “Real Housewives of Orange County” panel during BravoCon 2022, Kirschenheiter weighed in on this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and admitted that she feels bad for Lisa Rinna in her feud with Kathy Hilton.

“I see both sides of it, honestly, I feel bad for Rinna,” Kirschenheiter admitted during the panel. “I know that’s not a popular vote, and I’m not trying to sink myself.”

The star continued to share her thoughts and referenced the sit-down conversation that took place between Hilton and Kyle Richards this season amidst Hilton’s fight with Rinna.

“Only because the one conversation, I thought it was really nice that Kathy owned all that stuff with her sister, I thought with Kyle [Richards],” Kirschenheiter said. “I was like wow, that was a great moment. And then, I just put it in the perspective of then, Rinna comes in, but Rinna didn’t get to see that moment. So she doesn’t know that Kathy just owned all this stuff, right?”

This past season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was not exactly an easy one for Rinna. During their cast trip to Aspen, Rinna accused Hilton of having a “meltdown” when the two of them were on the way home from a private club together and claimed that Hilton said “horrible” things about her sister, Richards, and the other members of the cast.

Hilton has said that Rinna “exaggerated” the entire situation that happened in Aspen, and told TMZ in Oct. 2022 that she wouldn’t come back to the series if Rinna was a cast member again.

One ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Said That Rinna’s Behavior Makes the Rest of the Cast ‘Look Bad’

While this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was airing, Rinna was not shy about putting her opinions out there on social media. She posted a lot about her feud with Kathy Hilton, including salacious rumors she had heard about the star online. However, one cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is not too happy about Rinna’s behavior and thinks it has an effect on the rest of the ladies.

“I just wish that it would stop. I don’t think it’s doing anybody any justice,” Sutton Stracke said during a Nov. 3 episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

Stracke continued, “I think it’s only hurting everybody, and I think it makes us all look bad. Just make it stop.”

Andy Cohen Was Asked About Rinna’s Future on the Show During BravoCon 2022

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at BravoCon 2022, Andy Cohen was asked whether or not Rinna will be returning to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” next season.

“I think the key to the success of this thing, that it’s been going for 16 years, is that we take people out, we put people in, and we try to keep it fresh,” Cohen said told the outlet. “In terms of specifics of Rinna and anyone else, I think everything is on the table — but nothing to announce about that right now.”

Viewers can catch up on season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” streaming now on Peacock.

