How Much Money Star Gina Kirschenheiter Makes on RHOC

Throughout this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina Kirschenheiter has faced criticism from some of her costars about her new home, and some even have raised questions about Kirschenheiter’s finances. So, how much money does Kirschenheiter really have, and how much money does she make on The Real Housewives of Orange County?

According to Women’s Health, it is estimated that Kirschenheiter made around $100,000 during her first season of the show, which was shown in court documents from her divorce. However, since this is now Kirschenheiter’s third season, it’s plausible that she has gotten a pay raise, as many Housewives, such as Leah McSweeney, have been offered more money the longer they have appeared on their respective franchises.

Kirschenheiter also has an estimated net worth of $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Kirschenheiter grew up in Long Island, New York, but relocated to Orange County, California with her ex-husband a few years ago.

Gina Kirschenheiter Used to Work as a Flight Attendant

Before Kirschenheiter was a Real Housewives star, she actually worked as a flight attendant! In 2018, Kirschenheiter revealed to Newsday that she worked for North American Airlines after graduating from college. “My first year out of college I was broke and wanted to travel so I was an international flight attendant for [the since-defunct] North American Airlines,” Kirschenheiter revealed to Newsday. “We did charter flights, military mostly.”

During the interview, Kirschenheiter also revealed some of the other jobs she used to hold. “I worked on the Upper East Side [of Manhattan] for the owner of Rallye Motors on Long Island, as their executive assistant,” Kirschenheiter said. “I also worked at the Hofstra [North Shore-LIJ] Schoolof Medicine, where I was going to go back to school for a master’s in health administration, but then I got pregnant with my [first] son and said, ‘OK, I can’t do that.’ Then I became a mother, so that was just my focus.”

Money Was a Big Theme of This Season’s ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’

During this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, money seemed to be a big talking point among the ladies. Earlier in this season, Braunwyn Windham-Burke accused Shannon Beador of calling Kirschenheiter’s home “sad,” which she denied. And, with the arrival of new Housewife Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, it became an even bigger topic, as she constantly told the women how much money she had.

During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vargas opened up about why she always talks about money, as noted by Page Six. “I’m probably talking about it because it’s all I’m getting out of my divorce,” Vargas revealed.

In the following confessional, Vargas spoke more about how her childhood affected her view on money. “When I came into money, all I wanted to be was perceived as successful,” Vargas explained. “Growing up, I was poor. I had three jobs in high school just so I could drive a nice car so I wasn’t perceived as this poor little Mexican girl.”

