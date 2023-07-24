Gina Kirschenheiter Shares Which RHOC Star She Trusts the Least

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Gina Kirschenheiter, who began starring on the show in 2018, stated that she has had difficulty trusting her castmate, Shannon Beador. In a July 2023 interview on “Bachelor” personality Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Kirschenheiter discussed her relationships with her RHOC castmates. When asked who she trusts the most and the least on her cast, she stated that she “trust[s] Emily [Simpson] the most.” She then revealed that she “trust[s] Shannon the least, 100 percent.”

“[Beador has] just never been someone who I could trust, or has, like, been particularly kind to me. It just is what it is,” explained the 39-year-old.

Gina Kirschenheiter Stated That Shannon Beador Crossed Her Boundaries While Filming Season 17

Kirschenheiter discussed her issues with Beador during a July 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap. She stated that while she has “respect for everyone” on the RHOC cast, she does not appreciate Beador’s behavior.

“I have boundaries, and Shannon crossed some boundaries with me this season and it’s tough,” said the mother of three.

The RHOC star went on to say that she and Beador have attempted to “work through” their issues. However, she is “still a little upset” about the situation. She suggested she will have some clarity about her relationship with the Real for Real founder after she watches the entirety of RHOC season 17.

“I haven’t seen it too, right, it’s like so I’m kind of like in this place right where until I see it, and I see some of the things that I think you said or I heard, or whatever, I don’t really 100 percent know how I fully feel,” said Kirschenheiter.

In the Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” interview, Kirschenheiter mentioned Beador’s feud with Tamra Judge, which was eventually resolved in RHOC season 17. She said she sided with Judge, who stated that Beador “ghosted” her after she left the Bravo series in 2020, during the co-stars’ arguments.

Gina Kirschenheiter Discussed Her Issues With New ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Jennifer Pedranti in a July 2023 Interview

In a July 2023 interview on the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast, Kirschenheiter spoke about her issues with Jennifer Pedranti, who joined the RHOC cast during season 17. She referenced that she was upset by Pedranti’s account of having an emotional affair with her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, while she was still married to her husband, Will Pedranti. Kirschenheiter stated that she had problems with the yoga instructor because her ex-husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter, was unfaithful in their marriage.

“None of this is her fault, but it was really becoming difficult because you know, how it goes. Every time we’re in a room together, this topic gets brought up and I have to listen to Jenm justify why she did what she did. Of course, she’s going to do that. That is her right, but I can’t help that it pissed me off,” said Kirschenheiter.

She also stated that she did not appreciate that Beador came to Pedranti’s defense during the cast’s trip to Montana.

“I think what really pushed it over the top was I couldn’t understand why Shannon — which Shannon is entitled to feel how she feels too — but I didn’t understand why she was also now going along with these justifications. It just didn’t make any sense to me and it drove me over to the edge,” said Kirschenheiter.