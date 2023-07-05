Gina Kirschenheiter Claims Co-Star ‘Crossed Some Boundaries’ With Her

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter opened up about her relationship with her castmate, Shannon Beador, during a June 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” Kirschenheiter, who began starring in the series during season 13, claimed that Beador “crossed some boundaries” with her while filming season 17, which premiered on June 7.

“I have respect for everyone I’m on this show with, I really do, but I have boundaries, and Shannon crossed some boundaries with me this season and it’s tough because although I think we try to work through them, and we still do, I’m still a little upset, but I haven’t seen it too, right, so I’m kind of like in this place right where until I see it, and I see some of the things that I think you said or I heard, or whatever, I don’t really 100 percent know how I fully feel,” said the 39-year-old.

During the interview, Kirschenheiter referenced that Beador and Tamra Judge, who rejoined the show’s cast for season 17 after a two-year absence, feuded while filming the show’s new episodes. As fans are aware, Judge accused Beador of “ghosting” her after she exited RHOC following season 14. Beador has denied her castmate’s claims.

Kirschenheiter stated that while she thinks “Tamra’s delivery is rough,” she does “think there is some truth in there to what she’s saying” during her arguments with Beador. She explained that she believed Beador “is really good at pushing [people] to that place” where they “kind of look like the one who’s wrong.”

Shannon Beador Discussed Her Issues With Tamra Judge in June 2023

Beador, who has rekindled her friendship with Judge, discussed her issues with the Vena CBD co-founder during a June 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She said she was frustrated with Judge because she stated “she did nothing wrong” leading up to their two-year estrangement.

“When you have someone coming at, not taking any of the blame, you do think ‘Where do we go from here?’” asked the reality television personality.

Beador also asserted that she did not purposefully ignore Judge like she claimed, stating, “Sometimes when we were filming [RHOC], I couldn’t get right back to her.” The reality television star also said she believes she has more of an appreciation for her friendship with Judge after their falling out.

“I know what she meant to me as a friend and we were best friends for, I mean, I think it was six years, so a long time,” said Beador.

Tamra Judge & Shannon Beador Spoke About Fixing Their Friendship

Judge and Beador discussed their reconciliation during a joint April 2023 Instagram Live, moderated by Bravo Senior Social Content Producer, Donald Adler. Beador stated that their journey to becoming friends again “was down-right nasty.” Judge agreed with her RHOC co-star and suggested the situation intensified because there “was two years of build up” during their estrangement. She clarified that they have “fixed it” and “moved on.”

Beador went on to say that when she and Judge “finally did reconnect, it was like no time had passed.”

“That is again just demonstrative of the real friendship that we had and I literally — we talked multiple times a day, every single day, best friends for almost six years,” said Beador.