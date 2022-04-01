Fans Unhappy With Gina Kirschenheiter for Comment Toward Shannon Beador

“Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter have been at odds throughout the show’s sixteenth season, which premiered in December 2021. In season 16, episode 14, Beador had a conversation with Kirschenheiter and asserted that she was not envious of her “friendship with Heather [Dubrow]” or her skincare line, CaraGala. She then shared she was upset that the 37-year-old asked her, “how many best friends do you have” while they were at dinner together. When Beador stated she has “a very small, close-knit” group of friends, Kirschenheiter replied that “at a certain point you have to look at that,” suggesting that she may be the reason she does not have many “best friends.”

On March 30, 2022, a Reddit user shared that they had an issue with Kirschenheiter’s comment to Beador on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“[N]ot having a lot of close friends does not *necessarily* mean you are a bad friend (as saying it in the manner Gina did would imply) gina/shannon specifics aside, i’m kinda over this ‘omg you don’t have friends’ narrative. not all of us want a lot of besties,” read a portion of the post.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions About Gina Kirschenheiter

Several Reddit users flocked to the post’s comments section to share their opinions on Kirschenheiter’s comment.

“Yeah that was b**** AF. That’s like saying you’re a bad partner cuz your significant other cheats on you. One plus one doesn’t equal two,” wrote a commenter.

“I think it’s pretty rich of Gina to criticize anyone of being a bad friend. She’s the ultimate fair weather friend and will become BFF with anyone that can help her secure a paycheck. Season 1: latched on to Emily [Simpson] as they were both newbies. Season 2: dissed Emily to cozy up to the Tres Amigas because the were the popular girls. Season 3: became close friends with Emily again once the Tres Amigas dissolved. Season 4: latched on to Heather because she’s the commander in chief,” added another.

“It’s was unnecessary. Her point about how Shannon behaves as a friend to her has nothing to do with it. It’s mean. But honestly if Shannon doesn’t have friends outside of the show, it’s actually downright cruel,” shared a different person.

“This really struck a nerve with me. What a thoughtless, shallow, immature thing to say to someone. I would expect to hear this from a 10 year old girl in elementary school and not from a grown a** woman. I keep a very small, tight inner circle and I know I’m not alone in this. This just shows how shallow her thoughts run, thinking that quantity is more important than quality,” commented a Bravo fan.

“Gina has become very unlikable this season. I hope they remove her and Emily..and take Heather with you!” chimed in a fifth Reddit user.

Shannon Beador Spoke About Gina Kirschenheiter’s Comments

During a March 2022 episode of the “RHOC After Show,” Beador shared that she was unhappy that Kirschenheiter questioned her friendships.

“For her turn to me and say, ‘Do you even have any friends, Shannon?’ That’s probably one of the most cruel things you could say to a person. Do you think I rented the friends that were at my home when I invited you to parties, that I was out with when you were single and I would call you and invite you to come up here and come out with my friends and I? I just think comments like that that are cruel to others are arrogant and there’s quite a few comments that she says to me that are like she is pulling stuff out of the sky and claiming certain things,” stated the mother of three.

Noella Bergener agreed with her “RHOC” co-star.

“It crosses lines and it sticks to your bones some of these comments and the hard thing is, I think that they’re hurled out and it doesn’t mean anything for Gina,” shared the former model.

