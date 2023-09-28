Gina Kirschenheiter Shares Lengthy Response to Shannon Beador’s DUI

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter discussed her castmate, Shannon Beador’s September 16 arrest on the September 27 episode of her podcast, “Orange Country,” co-hosted by country singer Shane McAnally. People magazine reported that Kirschenheiter, who did not get along with Beador throughout RHOC season 17, acknowledged that Beador was involved in a DUI incident the night of September 16. According to TMZ, Beador “was booked for 2 misdemeanors … hit-and-run and DUI alcohol.” The reality television personality “was cited and released without bond,” per TMZ.

On Kirschenheiter’s podcast, the New York native asserted that she was not going to speak ill of Beador following her DUI. She stated that she is “not going to kick someone when they’re down.” The 39-year-old referenced her 2019 DUI incident and stated that she is aware of how Beador is currently feeling.

“It’s not a good place to be – mentally, emotionally. You do have this platform, and this celebrity, and you make a really bad decision and you think that’s it for me,” stated the RHOC star.

The mother of three stated that she was relieved that Beador “didn’t hurt herself seriously or injure anyone else.” Kirschenheiter is particularly grateful that nothing life-threatening happened to Beador when her vehicle crashed into the Orange County property because she made harsh comments to her during the RHOC season 17 reunion special, filmed in mid-September 2023. The 39-year-old also stated that she has empathy for Beador’s three children, Stella Beador, Adeline Beador, and Sophie Beador.

“It’s obviously the worst mistake you can make. I am a wholehearted believer in that, having made that mistake myself. So I’m just glad everybody’s okay. But like, it sucks. It’s hard. I feel bad. I feel bad for her,” stated Kirschenheiter.

The RHOC personality clarified that she did initially believe Beador’s arrest was “karma” for her comments regarding helping Kirschenheiter get in touch with an attorney following her 2019 DUI. As fans are aware, Beador claimed her involvement prevented Kirschenheiter’s children from being taken away from Child Protective Services. Kirschenheiter denied the allegation.

“I really now have settled into appropriate sympathy for the situation and for her. I don’t want to see anybody down. I never have,” said the mother of three.

In addition, the reality television personality shared that she “believe[s] life is not your f*** ups, life is about how you respond to your f*** ups.” The 39-year-old also theorized that Beador’s issues with her stemmed from the fact that she was “struggling to watch someone else coming out of their struggle,” when Kirschenheiter made life changes after being arrested four years ago.

“All of this stuff that’s happening between her and I, I think, is a symptom of a woman who is struggling. I am never going to double down on someone who is hurt. You know, she is in the worst spot right now. And I know because I did it. When I [had a DUI], I was on the show for a year. She’s been on the show for a very long time,” stated the reality television personality. “She’s very well-known. And she’s been crapping all over me for this very thing. This is the worst thing that could have happened to her right now, and I feel bad for her. It was her choice, she put herself there, she definitely made this bed. But I believe that she should have the opportunity to right this wrong.”

The 39-year-old also stated that she is willing to give her the support Beador needs.

Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Heather Dubrow, and Tamra Judge Spoke About Shannon Beador Following Her Arrest

While recording the September 27 episode of “Orange County,” Kirschenheiter revealed that Beador sent a text message to the RHOC cast following her arrest. According to the mother of three, the 59-year-old requested her castmates to refrain from immediately speaking about her legal situation to the press or on social media.

“Shannon texted me – it was a sterile, generic text, just asking me to please not respond that first day to the media, you know, I had a lot of media reach out to me, or put anything out on my socials. She’s obviously scared … She did send that basic text to all of us [on RHOC]. And I get that, I understand that. I responded back and I just said, ‘Shannon I will not be commenting and I hope you are doing okay,’ and she said ‘Thank you’ with a heart,” said the Bravo star.

Kirschenheiter’s co-star and close friend, Emily Simpson, shared she attempted to get in communication with Beador following her arrest in a September 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” According to the lawyer, she sent her a text message that read, “I’m sorry you are going through this, and if you need anything from me, you can reach out, I’ll be here and do whatever I can.” The 47-year-old suggested that Beador did not respond to her. Simpson also stated that she plans on letting Beador be for a while.

During a September 27 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Heather Dubrow shared that she had also reached out to Beador via text. The “Jenny” actress, who had issues with Beador in RHOC season 17, stated that she “is glad no one was hurt.”

“That’s the most important thing. And you know, I hope that Shannon continues to take some space and figures out the next steps,” stated the “Dubrow Diet” author.

Tamra Judge mentioned that some of the RHOC cast had texted Beador following her DUI incident in the September 18 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. According to Judge, Beador had not responded to anyone’s messages.

Judge also stated that she had a conference call with Beador and Vicki Gunvalson less than 24 hours following her arrest. Judge said she found the situation shocking as Beador did not mention the DUI on their September 17 phone call.

Former Bravo Star Jeff Lewis Discussed Shannon Beador’s Next Steps

Beador’s friend Jeff Lewis of “Flipping Out” fame gave an update on Beador on the September 23 episode of his radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live.” He stated that she was “not in the best place.” He also noted that her property has been bombarded with paparazzi and stated she has decided to vacate her house for the time being.

The interior designer also revealed that Beador has decided to work on her mental health.

“She is going into pretty intensive therapy and I think it’s starting next week. But it’s pretty intensive, like when I go to therapy, it’s an hour when she goes — she’s looking at these really intensive courses. Which I’m happy about it,” said Lewis.

He also asserted that he does not believe “Shannon is an alcoholic.”

“I believe there are some other issues,” explained Lewis.