Gina Kirschenheiter Shares Relationship Update After Having Boyfriend Move Out

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter is reflecting on the changes in her relationship. As season 18 airs, fans are seeing Kirschenheiter make the decision to have her long-term boyfriend, Travis Mullen, move out of their shared home while he works on his divorce. Kirschenheiter has said on screen that the decision was fueled by a desire to give her three children, Nicholas, Sienna, and Luca, more space until she and Mullen can afford a larger home for their family of eight (including his three children).

Now, in a July 2024 visit to Bravo HQ in New York City, Kirschenheiter gave fans an update on how their physical separation has affected their relationship, and how she feels looking back on the decision.

“I would, looking back on it, make the same decision. And that’s what’s hard,” she shared. “Because even today, we’re doing so well, Travis and I, and we’re working through so much. But, we still sit on opposite sides of this decision. But the more that we communicate and go through it, I think he is really seeing [and] starting to get and understand my side of it.”

Kirschenheiter acknowledged doubts about her decision, sharing with the network, “I know everybody thought we were breaking up, but it was something that I saw as a necessary step backwards so that we could move forwards. I ultimately feel like I just have to do what is in the best interest of myself and these three people that mean the world to me.”

Kirschenheiter had her own doubts in the RHOC season 18 premiere when she explained her decision to co-star Emily Simpson. “Honestly, my gut is telling me that we need to live separately and see where the chips land. This has been really, really difficult to navigate. I get scared too, because I don’t want to be alone, and I’m going to have to be alone, and it sucks again.”

Simpson shared her doubts in confessional, saying, “I am devastated that Gina’s struggling with Travis. But it seems like there’s a little voice in the back of her head that says ‘You’re really not just outgrowing your house, you’re outgrowing Travis as well.'”

Gina Kirschenheither & Travis Mullen Took a Trip Together

Despite doubts from inside and outside of their relationship, Kirschenheither and Mullen are still together. She shared a photo of herself and Mullen on a trip together in Puerto Vallarta over the 4th of July holiday. “Funny….i’m on this trip with 17 women and not one bit of drama 🤔 😝#puertovallarta #curious #funfacts #happybirthdaylisa Hope everyone had a good time celebrating the 4th back at home! ❤️ 🤍 💙,” Kirschenheiter captioned the post, explaining in another post from the trip that they were there to celebrate their friend Lisa’s 40th birthday. This trip took place about a week before RHOC season 18 premiere, and months after the couple began living apart.

While Kirschenheither hasn’t featured Mullen in her Instagram feed since the July 4 trip, she shared a group photo to her story on August 2 after she and Mullen went out with some friends to Selanne Steak Tavern in Laguna Beach.

