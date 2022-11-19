Gizelle Bryant Gets Called Out by Former RHOBH Star: ‘She’s a B****’

Gizelle Bryant from “The Real Housewives of Potomac” got called out by a former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star during a Reddit Talk that took place on November 14, 2022.

Brandi Glanville, who most recently appeared on “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex Wives Club,” chatted with a couple of Reddit moderators who asked her questions that had been posted by “Real Housewives” fans in a thread on the platform.

During the chat, Glanville said that she is a fan of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” and admitted that she watches the show regularly. However, there is one person that she’s not a fan of, and that’s Bryant.

Here’s what you need to know:

Glanville Said That She Met Bryant at BravoCon 2022 but the 2 Did Not Hit it Off

Glanville and Bryant met at BravoCon 2022 which took place in New York City in October, and Glanville said that Bryant was “rude.”

“Gizelle’s a straight up b****,” Glanville said. “I will just say that. At BravoCon I did not like her. She was rude. She was just a b****. I feel like she’s so unhappy in her own, whatever, her own little life, that she wants to take down Chris?”

Glanville was referring to the feud between Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett over Bassett’s husband, Chris Bassett. The feud came into play after Bryant claimed that she had a conversation with Chris Bassett that made her uncomfortable, according to Us Weekly.

“Many a married man have tried me and I felt like he was trying to see if I was with it,” Gizelle told her co-star Robyn Dixon on an episode of RHOP. “He was complaining about his wife. So he was letting me know he was unhappy. Maybe I was supposed to say, ‘Oh, I can make you happy.’ Like, get out of here. He’s a sneaky link,” she said.

Heavy reached out to a rep for Bryant to see if she had any response to Glanville’s comments.

Glanville Is a Big Fan of Dillard-Bassett & Sang Her Praises During the Interview

Glanville did not hold back when talking about the RHOP ladies — good and bad.

“I just do not like, ‘let’s take down this one person,'” Glanville said of how things tend to play out on the “Real Housewives” franchises. She feels that the women are thriving on the show and she is a big supporter of Dillard-Bassett. In fact, she actually met Chris Bassett at BravoCon and thought he was great.

“He was so nice to us at BravoCon,” she said.

She thinks that Dillard-Bassett is “so gorgeous” and “talented.” However, she said that Bryant “is so beautiful on the outside but the inside just does not match.”

“I feel like the public’s not buying this f******* narrative,” Glanville said, adding that she wants the ladies to dive into other storylines on the show. “We need to talk about, like, Robyn and what’s happening with Juan,” she said, adding that she’s “scared” for Dixon.

