Gizelle Bryant Reveals ‘Terrifying’ Health Issue

Gizelle Bryant is getting candid about a “terrifying” health issue in a conversation with BFF and co-star Robyn Dixon in the next episode of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”

The first look at the January 8 episode of RHOP shows Bryant calling Dixon to update her about a biopsy she just went through for the fibroids in her uterus. “That s*** painful,” she tells Dixon, who commiserates with her “Reasonably Shady” podcast co-host. Bryant says she “broke out in a sweat” when it was happening and she was “consoling” herself and holding her own hands.

Bryant then explains in a confessional that her doctors have been “monitoring” her for the last three years. “And my uterus fibroids are so huge that they can’t just remove the fibroids,” she shares. “They’ve got to also remove my uterus, which is just like a full-blown hysterectomy.”

Bryant opens up in her interview that the procedure is “terrifying,” explaining, “I don’t know if I’m going to be able to walk around, you know, what’s sex going to be like? I mean, I don’t know, but there’s no way around it.” She also shares that she was “caught off guard” by the situation because she’s never felt like the kind of person who gets sick or has health problems.

However, the RHOP star tells Dixon defiantly, “Surgery will not stop me.”

Gizelle Bryant’s Health Update Is Coming as the Women Are Preparing for a Cast Trip to Mexico to Celebrate Ashley Darby’s Birthday

Check out the first 5 minutes of #RHOP Episode 13! 👀 pic.twitter.com/7UNlBEWMsH — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) January 3, 2023

If the RHOP star did undergo the medical procedure, she didn’t post it on social media when the women were filming the season.

Viewers will have to tune in to see what happens with Bryant, as she shared the news with Dixon just before the women’s cast trip to Mexico for Ashley Darby’s birthday. In the episode’s first look, Bryant says to Dixon that although she was told she shouldn’t travel, she was planning to anyway.

The Preview for the Next Episode Showed That Several Women Will Have Conflicts During the Cast Trip to Mexico, Including a Major Yelling Match Between Karen Huger & Charrisse Jackson-Jordan

Next Time on #RHOP — The ladies travel to Mexico, Mia falls out with Jacqueline, & Karen goes head to head with Charrisse! 👀 pic.twitter.com/P3L1ykmpfg — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) January 2, 2023

Later in the episode sneak peek, Bryant asks Dixon for her thoughts on Karen Huger’s first-ever live show, which was shown in the previous episode. The two women laugh about the show and call it “weird” and “confusing.” Bryant says Huger was “doing nothing.”

The previous episode ended with a preview of the cast’s trip to the Riviera Maya in Mexico, which will apparently see Mia Thornton and Jacqueline Blake have a fallout, with the quote, “Keep your legs closed for married men, b****!” flashing across the screen. Huger is also set to go head-to-head with Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, a continuation of the women’s ongoing feud this season.

New episodes of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” air on Bravo on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

