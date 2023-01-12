Fans React to Bravo Star’s Dancing Video

Gizelle Bryant was really feeling the New Year on January 1 and the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star couldn’t contain her excitement, posting on Instagram a video of herself dancing.

Wearing an all-black outfit and in her bare feet, Bryant shimmied and showed off different dance moves to the camera, all while sporting a huge smile. She captioned the video, “2023 Energy! Happy New Year.”

Several Bravo stars commented on the clip, including Porsha Williams who wrote, “Get it boo !!! just fine. 🔥 energy.” Bryant’s RHOP co-star and podcast co-host Robyn Dixon wrote, “What a nut.” Mia Thornton said, “Yasss!!!! I’m with this energy! Let’s go!” along with several crying laughing emojis. However, the reactions from fans were a little more critical when it came to Bryant’s dance moves.

Fans Appeared to Laugh at Gizelle Bryant Over Her Dance Moves & Said Ashley Darby Should Give Her Lessons

Many commenters criticized Bryant’s dance moves while still sharing their love for the RHOP star. Several people said Bryant should ask her co-star Ashley Darby for dance lessons, with one writing, “Gizelle go let Ashley show you how to dance… Cause Babeee Noooo.” Another added, “Ashley!!!! Give this woman some dance lessons!!”

Someone else wrote, “I’m dying what do you call these moves” with several crying emojis. One person said that they were reminded of RHOBH star Lisa Rinna, who often posts dancing videos on her Instagram. “This is giving me Lisa Rinna vibes,” they laughed.

Gizelle Bryant Is Embroiled in Drama on RHOP’s 7th Season After She Told Candiace Dillard That She Felt ‘Uncomfortable’ During a Conversation With Dillard’s Husband

Bryant is currently appearing on RHOP’s 7th season, where she’s been involved in some drama with Candiace Dillard after Bryant claimed that she felt “uncomfortable” during an interaction with Dillard’s husband Chris Bassett at the season 6 reunion.

Bryant was blasted by Dillard, who accused her of fabricating the claims for a storyline. However, the RHOP star doubled down on her claims that Bassett made her uncomfortable while speaking with producer Carlos King on his podcast “Reality With The King.” She said, “I have never said this man lured me, I’ve never said he preyed on me, I’ve never said that I was accusing him of sexual assault… I said he made me feel uncomfortable and I have that right to feel that way.”

Bryant said a man should simply apologize if he’s told by a woman that he made her feel uncomfortable and the two could then move on. King asked the Bravo star why she didn’t tell Bassett or Dillard earlier and she said she was never going to mention anything but then she claimed that Bassett messaged Ashley Darby and herself so she decided to tell Dillard.

Bryant accused Dillard of blowing the situation out of proportion and said it was a sign that she was “emotionally immature.” She said if Dillard had been a “grown woman,” she would have just told Bassett to apologize for making her uncomfortable.

