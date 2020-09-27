Inside Gizelle Bryant’s Daughters’ Restaurant

During a sneak preview posted by Bravo for the September 27 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryants’ daughters get to see their restaurant for the first time.

Earlier in the season, their father, Jamal Bryant, told the girls that he had bought them a restaurant. When Bryant told them, the girls seemed less than excited, but it seems like they’ve now warmed up to having their own business. The restaurant is called Arizona’s, and it is located in Lithonia, Georgia. In the September 27 episode, the girls arrive in Georgia for the grand opening of the restaurant. “Today this really is a larger metaphor that creating generational wealth is achievable,” Jamal Bryant says during the preview. “You’re going to see our daughters washing dishes, and they’ll be hosting tables…”

Gizelle Bryant then takes the mic from ex-husband and current boyfriend Jamal Bryant. “I want to say thank you Stonecrest for the love and support,” Bryant said. During the opening, their three daughters, Grace, 15, Angel, 14, and Adore, 14, got to work in the restaurant and help the general manager.

Gizelle Bryant Is Super Proud of Her Daughters

It seems like Gizelle Bryant is super proud of her daughter’s restaurant. In an October 2019 Instagram post, Bryant posted a photo with her three daughters, writing in the caption, “Sooo excited about my girls starting THEIR OWN road of greatness. Join us as they reopen and relaunch THEIR restaurant! 🙌🏽🤩 #BlackExcellence #BlackGirlMagic”

During the grand opening of their restaurant, Bryant also posted another photo of her and her girls on Instagram. Her daughters wore pantsuits, and in the caption, Bryant wrote, “#TheBryants spent the morning at @newbirthmbc and the afternoon celebrating my girls as they opened and became OWNERS of Arizona’s Restaurant #FamilyHustle #PowerPantsuit”

The girls’ father also posted to his Instagram page during the restaurant’s opening day to express how proud he is of them. Bryant wrote in the caption, “Thanks to all of you who came yesterday to support my daughters @arizonasrestaurants grand beginning. It meant the world to my family. I pray the exact same favor hit your lineage! #moguls #blackgirlmagic”

Bryant and Her Ex-Husband Jamal Are Back Together

During this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Bryant revealed that she and her ex-husband, Jamal Bryant, have rekindled their romance and are now back together. The two divorced in 2009 after Bryant had been cheating on her. During an August 2020 interview with E!, Bryant revealed more about their current relationship.

When E! asked Bryant if she would marry her ex-husband again, she said, “That is like the million dollar question. I mean, yes. I’m not opposed to it. If he asked me I would say yes, but you know the timing has gotta be right. Clearly I’m not getting married tomorrow. We have another wedding to go to. It’s called The Dixons.” In December 2019, Bryant’s best friend and fellow Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon got engaged again to her former ex-husband, Juan Dixon.

Bryant continued, telling E! “There is no rush. I’m not going anywhere. Jamal’s not going anywhere. We’re just going to enjoy our time.”

