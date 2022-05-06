PHOTO: ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Twins Turn 16 & Fans Can’t Believe it

It seems like just yesterday these twins were introduced to the reality television world.

On April 30, 2022, “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant shared a photo of her twin daughters, Angel and Adore, who just celebrated their 16th birthdays. The reality star often shares photos of her three daughters (including Grace) on her Instagram feed.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my gorgeous twins Angel & Adore. These two have brought so much joy, love and understanding to my life. I wish them nothing but the best that this life has to offer. #Sweet16 never looked so good,” Bryant captioned her post.

The twins posed for a series of photos surrounded by all things pink. They held hands in one photo and pretended to talk on the phone in another. Fans could not believe just how much the girls have grown. They made their debut on reality television in 2016 when they were just 10-years-old.

Days later, Bryant shared a few pictures from a very special Sweet 16 party. The soiree was complete with pink dresses, an archway of ombre balloons, and a flower wall.

Fans Took to Reddit to Praise the Twins & Many Said They Are the Best Housewives Kids

Shortly after Bryant shared the new photos of her daughters, a Reddit thread about the girls was started and most Redditors simply can’t believe how these girls are now young women.

“ALREADY?! They’re so close to becoming young women, where does the time go?? Sending them so much good energy today, they are some of my favorite Housewife kids,” one person wrote.

“Gizelle’s daughters are my favorite real housewives kids. I love watching their sweet, supportive relationship with Gizelle and how they bring out the best in her, but also their relentless shade towards her is hilarious,” read another comment.

“She raised such great kids. Some of my favorites along with Heavenly’s daughter,” echoed a third Redditor.

“They are a breath of fresh air compared to most reality show kids. Love them,” a fourth comment read.

“I think Giselle is a great Mom and that shows by her girls’ willingness to tell her the truth and make fun of her ON CAMERA. They straight up told their Mom their Dad wasn’t good enough for her without concern that he might see it. So this means next season we’ll likely be seeing Grace looking at colleges? They grow up so fast,” someone else said.

Angel & Adore Received ‘Happy Birthday’ Messages From Other RHOP Stars

Angel and Adore were feeling the love on social media. Their mom’s birthday post received more than 76,000 likes, and dozens of birthday messages. Several of those messages came from other Housewives.

“Happy birthday beautiful ladies!! Your mom is so proud of you,” Ashley Darby wrote.

“Such beautiful, smart, kind and respectful young ladies!!! Happy Sweet Sixteen Angel & Adore!!!” added Robyn Dixon.

“Happy Birthday!!!” Karen Huger commented.

RHOA stars Sheree Whitfield and Cynthia Bailey also dropped by the comments section to wish the girls a happy birthday.

