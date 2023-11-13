Bravo Star Says She Wants to Date ‘Hot’ Mauricio Umansky

Mauricio Umansky may soon be joining the list of Bravo‘s hottest bachelors. With his marriage to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards on the rocks, at least one person is already interested in dating the father of three.

“I wouldn’t mind going on a date with Mauricio, just putting it out there,” Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi of “Shahs of Sunset” fame told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2023. “Yeah, he’s hot,” she added.

Gharachedaghi was previously married to Shalom Yeroushalmi, but the two split in 2018. They have one son together, 3-year-old Elijah.

Mauricio Umansky Has Been Linked to 2 Women Since His Separation From Kyle Richards

Since their separation, both Umansky and Richards have both expressed having a lot of love for one another. The two maintain that they’d like to work things out, but are taking it day by day.

At the same time, rumors about Umansky moving on romantically have been plentiful. In October 2023, for example, Umansky went out to dinner with Leslie Bega and his parents. His mom, Estella Sneider, shared a photo of the night out on Instagram, in which Bega had her arm around the real estate mogul. While many people wondered if they were an item, a rep for Umansky told Heavy that any romance reports were “not factual or accurate at all.”

Then, Umansky was linked to his “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Emma Slater. The two have been seen out to dinner together and even holding hands. They have denied being romantically involved, however.

“We do want to address this story,” Umansky said in a video posted on Instagram Stories on October 26, 2023. “About whether or not Emma and I are dating. Whether we went out on a date. For full clarity, we are not dating. We are really good friends. We’ve been dancing together now for six weeks, four hours a day, every single day,” he explained.

‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Brynn Whitfield Also Seemed Interested in Mauricio Umansky

Gharachedaghi isn’t the only Bravo star who was expressed some kind of interest in Richards’ husband.

Back in July 2023, RHONY star Brynn Whitfield was at the premiere for the new season when Andy Cohen asked her who the “hottest” Househusband is. “I think it’s Mauricio,” she responded.

“He’s available,” Cohen said. When Cohen was asked if he’d agree with Whitfield’s take, the “Watch What Happens Live” host nodded and said, “he’s pretty handsome.”

Umansky doesn’t seem to be playing into the bachelor role just yet, however. In an interview with Access Daily, Umansky gave an update on his marriage.

“She is my best friend. She will always be the love of my life,” Umansky told the outlet.

“At the moment, we’re just kind of allowing things to happen. Right now, my hopes are that whatever is meant for the both of us is what ends up happening that we’re very amicable, we’re not fighting at home, we still love each other,” he added.

Richards and Umansky have been married since 1996.

