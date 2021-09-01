Gregg Leakes’ Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

“Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, has died. The news was announced by Love B Scott on September 1.

A statement from Gregg’s publicist, Ernest Dukes, read: “Gregg Leakes, most notably known for appearing alongside his wife, actress & TV personality NeNe Leakes on 12 seasons of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has passed away at the age of 66.”

While at a club called the Linnethia Lounge in Georgia last week, NeNe shared, “My husband is transitioning to the other side.”

She continued, “You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now. We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business. So, when people approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say ‘Happy birthday,’ okay?”

According to Page Six, Gregg was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018.

What do we know about Gregg’s kids and family?

Read on:

1. Gregg Has 5 Children From a Previous Relationship

At the time of his first wedding to NeNe in 1997, according to Nicki Swift, Gregg already had five children from a previous relationship: twins Damien and Daryl, Katrina, Dexter, and Delton.

NeNe, meanwhile, also had a son named Bryson Bryant from a previous relationship.

In June of this year, NeNe revealed that her husband’s cancer had returned.

During an exclusive interview with theJasmineBRAND, NeNe said, “Gregg is in the hospital. I’m sure he’ll be home in about a week… his cancer returned.” She continued, “Pray for Gregg. Pray for his strength.”

2. Damian Leakes: ‘Once He Met Her He Kicked Us Out of the House’

In 2011, Gregg’s son, Damian Leakes, opened up to RadarOnline.com about Gregg and NeNe, shedding some light on his relationship with his step-mother.

“We are the forgotten side of the family. There’s so much talent with the kids he left behind,” Damian shared.

He continued of NeNe, “She’s become a household name with our last name, but we’re non-existent.”

Damian went on to say that Gregg “abandoned” his family and that he and his siblings “knew [NeNe] didn’t like us.” He shared:

I think Nene has a lot to do with the crumbling of our family. We think of her as selfish and a center-of-attention freak. She wants all of the attention and this is before a camera ever got on her. We want to confront her and we want a camera crew. We want to see her expression when she has to explain to us this big void in our life because we could have been living well too. It’s not about the money, but we could have been living better than we were. We wouldn’t have had to struggle as much or try to make something out of nothing.”

3. Nene & Gregg Married Twice

In 2013, Us Weekly announced that NeNe became engaged to her then ex-husband, Gregg, for a second time.

The RHOA star told Jimmy Fallon, per Us Weekly, “Well, a little after midnight, I was asked this beautiful question: ‘Will you marry me — again?”

As pointed out by the outlet, the couple met in 1996 and divorced after 13 years together before getting back together.

4. Nene & Gregg Share a Son Named Brentt

In addition to his five children from his previous relationship, Gregg and NeNe share a son together, Brentt. They also have a granddaughter, Bri’Asia Bryant, who was born in 2012.

In 2020, NeNe publicly slammed Brentt for “fear[ing] his frequent public outings” would make her and her husband vulnerable to the coronavirus.

In a social media video that has since been deleted, according to All About the Tea, NeNe said, “I’m really getting pissed off that so many people are not taking this serious because it hasn’t directly affected them or someone they know. People are hurting and losing love ones. A lot of young people are just not taking it serious because you wanna hangout! YOUR LIFE should mean more than F’n hanging out!”

5. NeNe & Gregg Nearly Divorced for a Second Time

According to The Sun, Nene and Gregg “almost divorced a second time following his cancer diagnosis after NeNe revealed that she felt mistreated while taking care of Gregg, calling him ‘grouchy,’ and ‘mean.'”

However, Gregg rekindled the romance by taking to Instagram, where he apologized to his wife. According to The Sun, he said, “We always hurt the ones we love… because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back… I’m tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me.”

He added, “I pray to God to get it together… she’s done NO wrong… this is ALL on me.”