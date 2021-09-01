Gregg Leakes’ Last Instagram Post Before His Death

Nene Leakes’ husband Gregg Leakes has died. He was 66.

Publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement on Wednesday, September 1. “Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” he wrote. “After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his room surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes.”

The statement continued, “We ask that you pray for peace & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

Gregg Leakes’ Instagram profile was full with posts of his wife. He loved showing off his gorgeous wife, and his Instagram was proof of that. His final Instagram post was a photo dedicated to his wife for her birthday on December 13, 2020 as seen above.

He wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday to my Beautiful young Queen. Ain’t she a beauty America. I just love her soo much & wish her all her Hearts Desires on this her Day. May she find Peace & Tranquility as she has found the fountain of youth.”

Leakes revealed earlier this year in June that her husband’s cancer had returned. He was previously diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2018, and viewers watched the emotional journey during season 11.

Leakes Recently Shared an Emotional Update

The RHOA alum has kept to herself during this difficult time, but she did occasionally provide updates on his condition. Most recently, Leakes shared an emotional update that her husband was “transitioning to the other side” and “at home dying.” Leakes gave a speech and asked for “a lot of love” while at an event, as captured by a fan on video on Sunday, August 28.

A few hours after the video surfaced, she posted a graphic with the word “Broken,” followed by a heart and prayer hands emoji.

Around the time Leakes was diagnosed for the second time, she opened up about how she was holding up. “It’s difficult,” the mom of two told the Jasmine Brand at the time. She added that he has been, “different” and confessed, “He’s super small. If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different. He’s different.”

She then asked for prayers saying, “I’d love everybody to pray for Gregg…pray for his strength…and pray for me, too.”

The Leakes Shared a Wonderful Life Together

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQrrpN2JKds/

Viewers watched the couple’s relationship play out over the years on RHOA. The couple first got married in 1997 and then divorced in 2011, but they remarried in 2013. The couple share one child together, a son named Brentt Leakes. Gregg helped raise Nene’s son Bryson, who she had with her ex-boyfriend Calvin Bryant, per the fanpage Nene Leakes Fandom. She also welcomed her granddaughter Bri’Asia Bryant in 2012.

On the other hand, Gregg Leakes also had kids of his own before settling down with his wife. He had five other children from a previous relationship, per TV Overmind. The children he fathered before he was with Nene are twins Damian and Daryl, two other sons named Dexter and Denton, and a daughter named Katrina. Prior to marrying Nene, he was married to a woman for nearly 20 years.

“We’ve talked about a lot of stuff in my marriage on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ but you’ve never met Gregg’s children,” she told Entertainment Weekly in 2013. “People never knew that Gregg had five children — he’s been married before for almost 20 years.”

