Gregg Leakes Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gregg Leakes became a public figure after his wife Nene Leakes starred on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” The couple first got married in 1997 and then divorced in 2011, but they remarried in 2013.

Gregg Leakes has an estimated net worth of around $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Throughout the years, Leakes has made a significant living by investing in real estate throughout Atlanta. Here’s what you need to know about Gregg Leakes’ net worth:

1. Leakes Worked as a Real Estate Investor

Like many stars of the Real Housewives franchise, Leakes had a successful career prior to supporting his wife on RHOA. For more than two decades, Leakes specialized in investing in the real estate market of Atlanta, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Often times, real estate investment refers to real estate owners will buy a property with a down payment and then pay off the balance plus interest over years. During this time, many owners will rent out the property for additional income.

2. Leakes Was Also a Consultant & Businessman

Leakes first met his future wife in 1996 in Atlanta, and the two tied the knot a year later. Prior to his life with his wife, he kept a more low-key profile.

He did not attend a prestigious business school, so he took matters into his own hands and became a self-taught businessman. In addition to real estate investing, he also worked as a consultant. His specific type of consulting has remained private, but in general, consultants advise clients working in a specific industry.

3. Leakes Appeared on RHOA

Where there are Housewives, there are House Husbands. When many original Housewives fans think back to the original cast members who made the franchise what it is today, Nene Leakes comes to mind. Leakes was one of the Real Housewives OGs, as she starred on RHOA from season 1 in 2008 to season 7. She then left and came back full-time in seasons 10 through 12.

Leakes showed fans all aspects of her life, including her marriage. Gregg Leakes often appeared as his wife’s voice of reason when it came to the plethora of drama with the ladies. Towards the end of Leakes’ reign as Atlanta Queen Bee, she was making $2.75 million, according to Radar Online.

4. Nene Leakes Also Has a Significant Net Worth

Leakes quickly rose to fame as one of the most iconic housewives of all-time. As a true Housewife, Leakes has learned how to make money not only through the show, but through endorsements, appearances, partnerships and more. Leakes herself has an estimated net worth of $14 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

At one point, Leakes was the highest paid Housewife, beating out Vicki Gunvalson, Ramona Singer, Lisa Vanderpump, and other fan favorite OGs. Leakes has continued escalating her career with her book “Never Make The Same Mistake Twice,” comedy tours, appearances on shows like “The Apprentice” and “Dancing with the Stars,” songs, clothing lines, and more. Her time on the show may be over, but her hustle isn’t.

5. The Leakes Have Invested in Real Estate

The couple together has also had their successes. In 2015, they bought a 10,000 square-foot mansion in Duluth, Georgia for $2.1 million, per Bravo. The property is located in a gated community with a golf course, country club, and various amenities. They also bought a second home just 15 minutes from their first for $260,000 in Duluth.

READ NEXT: Garcelle Beauvais & Teddi Mellencamp Feud Over Shady Comment