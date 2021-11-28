Gretchen Rossi Blasts Former Real Housewife as a Liar

Gretchen Rossi joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during its fourth season and exited the series after season 8. According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the former Bravo star shared in a November 2021 interview that she had some issues with Braunwyn Windham-Burke. As fans of “RHOC” are aware, Windham-Burke starred on the show for only two seasons and will not appear in season 16, which premieres on December 1, 2021.

Gretchen Rossi Discussed Braunwyn Windham-Burke in November 2021

During a November 2021 appearance on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yonef, Gretchen Rossi claimed that Braunwyn Windham-Burke had been dishonest regarding how they were introduced to each other. She asserted that Windham-Burke had wanted to meet her prior to filming “RHOC” season 14.

“She actually reached out to a mutual friend and asked him to reach out to me and to have me give her advice about the show,” said the mother-of-one.

While the former “RHOC” star was hesitant about meeting Windham-Burke, she decided that she would have a conversation with her regarding becoming a Bravo star. She revealed that she had a pleasant experience with Windham-Burke during their initial meeting. She then shared she warned the mother-of-seven to not let her castmates know they had a conversation.

“When I was leaving, I said by the way, just so you know it’s probably a good idea that you don’t tell the girls that you came and met with me because it’s just going to cause like problems right and not even for me because I can do whatever I want, right. I’m thinking about her going on the show. That’s going to cause a problem for you and I knew full well that Tamra [Judge] would be the person who would be most upset about it,” said Rossi.

The television personality went on to say that Emily Simpson informed her that Windham-Burke “claimed to the girls that [she] reached out to her and Lizzie [Rovsek] reached out to her which was a flat out lie.”

“I’m like, ‘That is such a lie!’ So we forwarded the text messages to Emily because she was like, ‘well can you show me that she reached out to you.’ I was like, ‘sure.’ so I forwarded the text messages to Emily and she showed it on TV and you know Braunwyn got busted for it lying,” said the 42-year-old.

Rossi went on to say that she is frustrated by Windham-Burke as “she seems so grounded and so cool and then she just started lying.” She also referenced that the 44-year-old was not invited to be on “RHOC” season 16.

“Once someone just starts automatically lying about you it makes the person questionable and it makes you feel like that person is a little shady and that’s how I felt and then as you start see her storyline and stuff play out on the show it just wasn’t resonating well with the audience,” said Rossi.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Spoke About Not Appearing in Season 16

During a June 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Braunwyn Windham-Burke suggested that she was hopeful she would be returning to the show for its sixteenth season. As fans are aware, the former Bravo star has struggled with substance abuse issues and decided to work on her sobriety in season 15.

“I got very raw and honest last year with sobriety and I think everyone could tell I was struggling and how hard it was and when we stopped filming I think I was six months sober, so I was looking forward to showing the other side of it. You know, the light at the end of the tunnel,” said the reality television star.

She shared that she wanted to show fans that “sobriety is fun” and “beautiful.”

On September 20, 2021, Windham-Burke took to Instagram to celebrate that she had remained sober for 600 days.

“600 days. 600 beautiful days. 600 hard days. 600 wake ups, sleeps. All sober. One day at a time. #HappyNationalRecoveryMonth [pink heart emoji] [rainbow emoji,” read the caption of the post.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate her for the achievement.

“Bravo. You should be so proud!” wrote a commenter.

“[Raised hands emoji] Good for you! That’s a great accomplishment.[face surrounded by hearts emoji] [red heart emoji],” added another.

