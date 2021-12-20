Gretchen Rossi Blasted by Fans Over ‘CGI’ Christmas Photos

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, Gretchen Rossi, posted a photoshopped Christmas portrait and fans are not having it.

The former reality star took to Instagram on Sunday, December 19, 2021, to ask her followers to choose their favorite version of a photo of her with Slade Smiley.

But fans noticed right away that the photos, which were a black and white vs. color version of the same snap, were heavily photoshopped to the point where Gretchen no longer looked real anymore.

“This is honestly mind boggling to me,” a fan wrote on Reddit. “Gretchen was always vain but she was a smart woman, so how the hell does she not see this looks ridiculous???? She looks cgi!!!”

Fans Slammed Gretchen for Looking ‘Like She Was Always Wearing a Costume’ & Only Photoshopping Herself

Fans didn’t just find fault in the “fake” looking photos but found humor in the lack of skin smoothing on Slade.

“And the fact she seems to have mostly left Slade’s face alone only heightens the horror,” a fan wrote in the Reddit forum. “Slade’s untouched face juxtaposed to her florescent blur makes this picture perfect,” another commenter wrote.

Other fans honed in on how Gretchen looks like a doll, even comparing her to wax statues and high-end sex dolls.

“I see it as her natural progression,” a fan wrote. “She never looked like a real person–it was like she was always wearing a costume. Especially her last reunion with that weird ice capades gown.”

“It looks like Slade is posing with the Gretchen sculpture at Madame Tussauds,” a fan wrote. “Ok hear me out… adult version of Toddlers and Tiaras ‘glam’ photos,” someone else wrote.

“Slade and his Real Doll™️,” another fan wrote along with a laughing emoji. “Looks like the Christmas card you’d get from that one weird uncle who has a Real Doll ‘wife’,” another fan commented.

Some of the comments were focused on aging and how they felt Gretchen was unable to face that she was getting older.

“i think she thinks that we think she really looks like that. the delusion is unparalleled and sad,” someone wrote. “Kyle does this too, and Shannon. They look 30 years older when they don’t have face tune,” another fan agreed.

“I notice they do this and then when you see them in ‘real’ life they are scary,” someone wrote. “Gretchen needs to do this. Needs the insane make up. Believe me.”

“I just think it’s funny how clearly insecure she is about aging when her and slade talked so much shit on the other ladies age and looks,” someone else wrote. “Gretchen was cute back then only because she had youth and a great body. Karma.”

Fellow Bravolebrities Stepped up in the Comments Supporting Gretchen’s Photo Calling Her ‘Gorgeous’ & ‘Stunning’

It wasn’t all hate on Gretchen’s photos as many people supported her in the comments on Instagram, much to the shock of the Reddit forum.

“I am more worried about the people in her comment talking about how great she looks and asking what is her secret,” a Reddit user wrote. “Y’all are not okay. Y’all need help. Immediately.”

Some of the comments that were left were complimentary, such as “Real Housewives of Dallas” star, Stephanie Hollman’s comment on a photo of Gretchen and her daughter Skylar.

“Omg- these pics are gorgeous,” Stephanie wrote. She also commented, “Absolutely stunning” on the image of Slade and Gretchen.

RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield wrote, “Beautiful” with two heart emojis on the image of Gretchen and Slade.

Gina Kirschenheiter of RHOC, wrote “Either way, you’re Beautiful” while RHOC’s Nicole James wrote “Beautiful” and former RHOC star Peggy Tanous wrote “Gorgeous.”

RHOA’s Kim Zolciak-Bierman, who is often criticized for her own appearance, commented, “Absolutely love this picture.”

Gretchen appeared on the “Real Housewives of Orange County” during seasons 4 through 8 and served as a guest wife on season 12.

