Are Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley Still Together Today?

If you’re a fan of The Real Housewives of Orange County, you remember couple Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley. However, it’s been a while since the two have been on our screens, leaving some fans wondering, are the two still together today?

Yes, the two are still together today and have hit some big life milestones together. On their social media pages, they’re looking happier than ever, even though they’re not married. According to Yahoo, the two got engaged in 2013 after Rossi was the one to propose to Smiley. In 2018, Rossi spoke to People about the possibility of marriage and why she’s not too worried about it.

“You know it’s so funny because I don’t think Slade and I have ever sat there and gone, ‘Do we want to be married, do we not?’” Rossi told People in 2018. “It’s never really been a question. I feel like we just right now, our relationship just works and it’s awesome. I think that we’ve always been like, ‘What and if the timing is right, absolutely we will get married.’ We actually had talked about it a lot more because when you do get pregnant and when you are in this position, it’s like I want the kid to be something [Slade] and us to both have the same last name. You know what I mean? You start thinking about all those things.”

The Couple Now Has a Child Together

Both Rossi’s and Smiley’s lives have changed pretty significantly since The Real Housewives of Orange County, as they now have a child together. In July 2019, the couple welcomed daughter Skylar Gray Smiley, according to People. Rossi constantly shows off her adorable daughter on her Instagram page, and it seems like she is really enjoying motherhood.

On June 22, Rossi posted a sweet family photo on Instagram and a heartfelt caption in honor of Father’s Day. “There is no one else I rather be doing this parenting thing with then you,” Rossi wrote in the caption to Smiley. “Thank you for being such an incredible Father and partner! You are so selfless and unwavering in your love for us. Everyday I wake up grateful for you 🙏🏻 You are such a great Daddy to our baby girl and she just adores you 😍 Thank you for being that kind of Dad who changes the diapers, and helps with her when she wakes up at night, who constantly plays with her and teaches her daily and is the leader of our household. And last but certainly not least thank you for leading by example, in the way you love me and take care of us. We love you so very much Slade! ❤️ 💫”

Rossi Went Through Multiple Rounds of IVF to Get Pregnant

It wasn’t an easy road for the couple to get pregnant. After Rossi found out she would be expecting, the couple spoke to People in December 2018, revealing that they had to go through multiple rounds of IVF. “It’s honestly so surreal still,” Rossi said about her pregnancy to People. “When you go through a journey like we’ve been through for the last four years together, it’s one of those things where you keep pinching yourself and you keep wondering, is this real?”

Rossi explained her IVF journey, revealing that the first round didn’t take. “I was scared. I was a 40-year-old woman going back in to try IVF,” Rossi said to People. “We went through two more rounds of IVF and we did not have the same amount of eggs and the same amount of embryos as we did the first round four years earlier. It was scary to sit there and think, ‘Oh my gosh, I retrieved 10 eggs.’ ”

After going through a rough patch during their IVF journey, Rossi also added, “I just realized that I truly am blessed with my relationship with Slade and that anything else shouldn’t matter.”

