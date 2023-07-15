RHOC Personality Says Vicki Gunvalson Antagonized Her in Upcoming Show

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gretchen Rossi spoke about reuniting with her former castmate, Vicki Gunvalson, for the upcoming fourth season of the Peacock series, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” As fans are aware, Rossi and Gunvalson did not have the best relationship when they were co-stars on the Bravo franchise until Rossi left the series following season 8 in 2013.

During an appearance on the July 13 episode of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville’s podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,” Rossi stated that she did not have a good experience with Gunvalson on RHUGT. She stated that she tried to be “cool” with the COTO Insurance founder, but believes “she wants to just have an issue with [her].”

“She just antagonizes me, and I’m also not a wallflower, I’m not going to let just her say s*** that isn’t right or isn’t correct,” said Rossi.

The mother of one stated that she was surprised she had problems with Gunvalson because she was under the impression that they “had made up.” She then said that Gunvalson was being dishonest about her during the production of RHUGT season 5.

“I had no issues with her. When she sits down at a table and I find out that she is kind of behind-the-scenes talking to the other girls, and telling them stories stories that aren’t even legit, and then when I say, ‘Wait a minute, you didn’t even tell the full story here,’” stated Rossi.

The 44-year-old stated that she was frustrated because Gunvalson was omitting information when talking about her past.

“She’s only showing one side of the story, or telling the side that make she looks like poor me. And that kind of s***, I don’t do well with,” said Rossi. “It’s like tell the full story and if somebody still wants to still think I’m a jerk, fine, but don’t just tell parts of the story or don’t come out saying that I’m liar, it’s like if you are going to start telling lies about me, I’m going to start telling the truth about you, that’s just my rule.”

She also suggested she had heated interactions with Gunvalson in RHUGT season 5 because she does not “take s***.”

“I planning on being totally cool but it’s like she had amnesia. She was like you did this on [RHOC] and I was like ‘Actually no I didn’t. I did the exact opposite of what you are telling me I did,'” said Rossi.

Shannon Beador & Tamra Judge Spoke About Vicki Gunvalson’s Return to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Gunvalson, who left RHOC after season 14, has a few cameos in the show’s current seventeenth season. During a joint Instagram Live in May 2023, Gunvalson’s co-stars Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge stated they were appreciative to film with the 61-year-old again. Judge stated that she believed reuniting with Gunvalson on-camera “was a dream come true.” Beador shared similar comments stating, “There’s just something about the three of us coming together that it is an instant silly crazy, and we always have so much fun together.”

“What I love about our friendship is that it is genuine like we talk all the time, if not everyday,” continued Beador.

Gina Kirschenheiter Shared She Enjoyed Filming With Vicki Gunvalson Again

While speaking to Pride Today in July 2023, RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter also shared she had an enjoyable time filming with Gunvalson for season 17, despite their past issues. She stated she believed Gunvalson’s personality changed for the better after she exited the Bravo franchise in 2020.

“I adore her now, that’s so weird because I never thought that but she grew on me this year. I am like you are amazing,” said the mother of three.

The 39-year-old also said the COTO Insurance founder provided entertaining moments throughout the show’s seventeenth season.

“There are moments that she’s in that the fans, the viewers, I — everybody will appreciate it because man, she’s good TV there that Vicki,” said Kirschenheiter.