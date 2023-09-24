Guerdy Abraira Reaches Milestone in Cancer Battle

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Guerdy Abraira has been very open about her journey battling breast cancer since revealing her diagnosis in May 2023. While Abraira is not out of the woods yet, she was very excited to share a new milestone in her fight with her fans and followers in a September 14 Instagram post.

“Last chemo round!!! On to 20 rounds of radiation but that’s cake walk compared to this!!!!! THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR KEEPING ME IN YOUR PRAYERS,” Abraira wrote in her post’s caption, “Thank you also to my amazing oncology team and chemo nurses at [Memorial Healthcare System Hospital] (I love you Rose, best nurse ever) #lastchemo”.

Abraira shared a live video in her post which featured her, her husband Russell, and sons Miles, 14, and Liam, 9 all wearing matching “#GuerdyFight” t-shirts (a play on “#Guerdyfy”, which she includes in many of her social media posts). The hospital nursing staff serenaded Abraira before they began her final treatment, congratulating her on making it to the end of chemo.

Guerdy Abraira Continued the Celebration

On September 21, Abraira shared a throwback Instagram post with more photos of her family standing together as she cheered, with one fist in the air, to celebrate reaching the end of chemo.

“#tbt to A day I will never forget – about to end this physical week of hell and let me just warn you…I’m gonna celebrate this BIG win 🏆 #stronger #guerdyfight” Abraira wrote in her caption.

Fans sent Abraira a lot of love in the comment sections of both of her posts, with many even being empowered to open up about their own cancer battles.

“Wish you all the best beauty! Praying that you’re free and clear…living your best life! F-Cancer 🙌 ❤️” one user commented on her September 14 post.

“You’re AMAZING! I am overwhelmed with your positive attitude throughout this journey 🫶🏻 🙏🏻 💪🏻” another fan added.

“Congratulations beautiful! From one warrior 🦋 to another my nurse said to me “ if you can do chemo, you can do anything life throws at you” I wish the same 🤍 wishing you and your family lots of strength, love and health #f***cancer #ovariancancer #breastcancer can’t wait to see your smile on RHOM God speed 🤍” a third follower added.

Guerdy Abraira Received Support From Her RHOM Co-Stars

Although the “Housewives” franchise is known in part for the disagreements and fights between its cast members, Abraira’s “Miami” co-stars were very supportive of her as she announced the end of chemo.

Dr. Nicole Martin shared a photo of her and Abraira arm-in-arm on September 14, writing in the caption, “To say that you have handled this fight with grace, courage and strength is an understatement. Looking forward to seeing you ring that bell baby girl. Proud of you! 💪🏼 #guerdyfight #fcancer”.

Abraira received love in the comment section of this post from many of her co-stars, with Lisa Hochstein commenting, “❤️”, Alexia Nepola writing, “❤️ ❤️ ❤️” and RHOM “friend of” Kiki Barth commenting, “❤️ ❤️ ❤️ AWWE 😍 😍”.

