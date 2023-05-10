Real Housewives Star Reveals Unexpected Medical Diagnosis

Guerdy Abraira is receiving plenty of support after sharing unexpected medical news with fans.

On May 10, 2023, “The Real Housewives of Miami” star, 45, revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer following a routine checkup. After Abraira shared her medical update, it didn’t take long for fans and famous friends to rally around her.

Here’s what you need to know:

Guerdy Abraira Found Out She Had Cancer in March 2023

In May 2023, Abraira revealed her breast cancer diagnosis to fans in an Instagram post. The Bravo star told fans she found out she had cancer after being contacted by her doctor while she was on vacation in St. Bart’s in March. The results came following a routine mammogram.

“It took me a while to process it all and this is why I took a break from social media last month as many noticed,” she wrote. “For now I am preparing for my upcoming surgery and then will come my treatment plan. This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity.”

Abraira added that her breast cancer was discovered at “an early stage.”

“It’s still scary of course, but I have love and support from those around me and that alone is the fuel that I need,” the mother of two wrote.

The RHOM star also urged fans to get regular health checkups.

Fans reacted with supportive messages for the Bravo star.

“Awe Guerdy I love you ❤️ you’ve got this,” wrote RHOM co-star Marysol Patton.

“Girl you better Guerdyfyyyy!!!!” wrote “Shahs of Sunset” star GG Golnesa. “Lots of love and light for you sis. We know how strong willed you are so we will add to your strength with our prayers and love.”

“You got this Guerdy🙏🏽❤️ Sending love and light,” another fan wrote. “You’ll beat this! Thinking of and praying for you,” another added.

“You are a warrior darling! You got this! ❤️prayers for you,” another follower wrote.

Guerdy Abraira Supported Her Co-Star’s Wife When She Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Earlier this year, Abraira herself showed support for her co-star Julia Lemigova’s wife, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, when she revealed she had throat and breast cancer.

In February 2023, Abraira told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” that Navratilova was “doing great” after receiving support and early treatment for cancer. “And it’s on the preventative side, when they found out, it’s early,” she said. “And we [pray] and that’s it. We’re keeping our head down and [hoping] for the best for her.”

Abraira’s health news came hours after it was announced that “The Real Housewives of Miami” will return to Bravo following a two-season revival on Peacock. Abraira was a main cast member on the past two seasons of the show. The sixth season of RHOM is currently filming, and while the cast has not been confirmed, Abraira shared several Instagram reposts about the show’s move back to Bravo.

In addition to Abraira, “The Real Housewives of Miami” season 5 cast featured Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, and Larsa Pippen. Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura, and Marysol Patton all appeared as “friends” of the cast.